The Dewey Public School Board of Education held their first official meeting on Monday, July 11 to conduct business related to the upcoming school year. Superintendent Vince Vincent gave a report on the on-going roofing repairs at various school buildings, stating that most have been completed and what is left to complete should be done before the first day of school in August. However, until a storm occurs with heavy rainfall, the repairs cannot be tested for leaks. Vincent assured the board that the roofers have committed to repairing any leaks at no additional cost, should they occur.

DEWEY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO