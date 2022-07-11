ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Monday Morning Media: TV Series

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Any recommendations for TV series? Please post them here. There'll be later posts asking for suggestions about stand-alone movies, books, and the like, so...

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

More People Should Watch The Best Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video

A quick heads up: I'm about to gush about The Expanse. Slather it with praise, even. But before I do, here are some things that are not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do...
TV SERIES
Collider

Amazon Prime Day Deals Feature ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ and More

For Amazon's seventh annual Prime Day sale the company is offering its Prime members exclusive deals on streaming subscriptions and tons of movies and shows. For the final day of the Prime Day event, Amazon has rolled out an impressive selection of discounted blockbusters and streaming television series, including 50% off select films, bundle deals, discounted streaming service subscriptions, and up to 50% off popular series. On the heels of the recent Emmy nominations, there's no better time to catch up on all the nominees!
SHOPPING
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Coco Before Chanel Free Online

Best sites to watch Coco Before Chanel - Last updated on Jul 12, 2022. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Coco Before Chanel online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Coco Before Chanel on this page.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Russian
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Amazon’s The Latest Streaming Service To Cancel A Popular Show After Just One Season

The world of streaming entertainment is getting pretty tough to break into. As providers like Netflix are cancelling series such as Archive 81 after only one season, viewers could be finding it harder than ever to get attached to what could be their next favorite show. Sadly, the library of Amazon Prime shows has just suffered its own loss, as the J.K. Simmons/Sissy Spacek sci-fi drama Night Sky has just been cancelled with merely eight episodes to its name.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Russia
StyleCaster

Paramount+, Starz, Showtime & More Are Just 99 Cents on Amazon—But Only For 12 More Hours

Click here to read the full article. If you love shows like The Boys, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and the service’s current deals for Starz, Showtime, AMC, Paramount Plus and more than a dozen other networks and streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video Free Trial $0 Buy Now Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s exclusive streaming service with more than 24,000 movies and over 2,100 shows, including original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Transparent and Hanna. The site is also the home to original movies like Manchester by...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Best TV deals at Walmart for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have officially arrived, but this online retailer isn’t the only one slashing prices. Walmart is also offering huge discounts on all sorts of tech, and if you’re after some hot TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup for the summer, today’s the day to get shopping. This is a 48-hour event and many of the deals won’t last even that long, so you gotta be quick. To that end, we’ll help you cut to the chase with this roundup of the best TV deals at Walmart for Prime Day. Read on:
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Starz Is on Sale For Just 99 Cents For Prime Day—Get the Deal Before It Ends in a Few Hours

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a part of the Outlander fandom, you may want to know how to watch Starz for free with one of Starz’s free trial offers. Outlander, a historical drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s books of the same name, premiered in August 2014 and has become one of Starz’s highest-rated series. But Outlander isn’t the only reason to watch Starz. Since the network launched more than 20 years ago, Starz has created dozens of original TV shows including P-Valley, The Girlfriend Experience, American Gods, Blacksails, Power and Vida. As of May 2021, more than...
TV SHOWS
CNET

Amazon Prime Video Channels: See Prime Day Deals and All the TV Channels You Can Add

If you feel like you're not getting enough out of your current streaming service lineup, but aren't quite up to starting some new subscriptions, Prime Day next week could offer a nice middle ground. On Prime Day this year, several add-on channels for Prime Video, including Starz, Paramount Plus, AMC Plus, PBS Masterpiece, BET Plus and more will be on sale for $1 a month for up to two months.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This 65-inch OLED TV is $1,100 off for Prime Day (18% claimed)

There may be no better time than right now to buy a new centerpiece for your home theater, as Prime Day TV deals have been as good as we were hoping. At the top of the list is this Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV, a great option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. It’s also one of the best Prime Day deals available, as the regularly-priced $2,500 TV is just $1,400 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $1,100, and this is a Prime Day Lightning Deal. It’s only available until midnight tonight, or until it’s 100% claimed, and at the time of this writing it’s already at 18%, so click over to Amazon now to claim it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

‘South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2’ Sets First-Look Clip From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. Never go full nuclear Karen. That’s the lesson of the first-look clip from South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2, now streaming on Paramount+. The second edition of the first three made-for-streaming South Park movies, this latest finds a mystery wrapped in a riddle over who killed a competitor. There’s no talking to the manager, either, as “Karen” soon discovers.< South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 joins South Park: Post Covid and South Park Post Covid: The Return of Covid in the canon. The titles are part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the original South Park,...
NFL
Digital Trends

Which TV should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

One of the more sought-after Prime Day deals has got to be on televisions. They’re big. They’re bulky. And while they’re not necessarily the most expensive electronics purchase you’ll have in the near term, they’re definitely right up there. And the cool thing is that...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The Hidden Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

Archive -- a 2020 sci-fi flick streaming on Prime Video -- is a story about robots. A trio of robots populate the world of its story. But instead of the most realistic CGI that money can buy, Archive's robots are clearly people waddling along as best they can inside chunky robot suits. It's simultaneously hilarious and fantastic.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Best TV Streaming Service Deals, Including Prime Day Savings

While films such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Minions: The Rise of Gru may have people visiting the theater in droves, going the streaming TV route is still a great way to stay entertained. Though you may be considering a temporary break from your favorite streaming service to curb spending, this may also be a good time to try out a new service. But how can you save money without missing out on a TV show, sports event or new movie?
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

AMC+ Costs Less Than $1 Right Now For Prime Day—But Only For the Next Few Hours

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.  Watch AMC+ $0.99+ Buy Now As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV.  In 2020, AMC...
TV SERIES
The Verge

You might be able to bundle HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video again soon

A year after HBO left Amazon Prime Video, its streaming successor, HBO Max could be returning. Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon and HBO Max’s owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, are in talks to make it easier to subscribe to HBO Max directly from Amazon Prime. Before Warner Bros. Discovery had...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Streaming Online — Here’s Where You Can Watch It

Click here to read the full article. Prepare yourself for a multiverse of Spider-Men with the latest web-slinging entry into the MCU — Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new Spider-Man movie will finally be available to stream online July 15 on Starz, so if you want to know more, read ahead. Buy:Spider-Man: No Way Homeat Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie in the latest reboot, and the direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film has Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school superhero who has to...
MOVIES
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy