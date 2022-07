Occasionally my dad took me out to Ruston’s Fraser Field in Woodland Park to see a baseball game. For a ten-year-old, a Fraser Field trip constituted an adventure. The sights and sounds still linger in my memory. The aroma of roasted peanuts sold by a tiny one-legged lady we called Miss Birdie. The pistol-shot pow of foul balls pounding the tin roof of the stands. The stands themselves looking like they might collapse at any moment. Weathered planks supported by a framework of rusty pipe.

