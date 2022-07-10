ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Looking for love? These are the best cities find it, Zillow study shows

By Aaron Tolentino, Nexstar Media Wire
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHv33_0gbK2lFG00

(KRON) — Are you looking for love?

Well, you might want to move to one of these cities, according to a new study by real-estate marketplace company Zillow. The company determined which U.S. cities had the highest rate of singles for their area.

In 2019, roughly four in 10 or 38% of U.S. adults (ages 25 to 54) were single, which means neither married nor living with a partner, according to Pew Research Center. That number is up from 29% in 1990.

With the growing amount of singles nationwide, Zillow ranked the top destinations in the country to meet others who are also living single. It ranked the 100 largest cities based on factors such the density of singles in an area, available rental listings, and rental affordability for singles.

Relief at the pump: Falling gas prices could continue

Based on those factors, Zillow compiled a top 10 list. Wichita, Kansas claimed the top spot of the list, and four of the top 10 cities are in Texas.

Top 10 best metros for singles to move to for love, according to Zillow

  1. Wichita, KS
  2. Austin, TX
  3. Milwaukee, WI
  4. Denver, CO
  5. San Antonio, TX
  6. Houston, TX
  7. Dallas, TX
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. Washington, D.C.
  10. Boston, MA

“Remote work has opened up housing possibilities all over the country. If untethered from an office, singles can move to places that offer more affordability and a vibrant singles scene. Metro areas like Wichita, where your housing dollar stretches further, are particularly appealing at a time when, nationally, rents are nearly 16% higher than last year.”

Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert

Methodology

Out of the 100 largest U.S. cities Zillow analyzed, the company used four main variables to compile its top 10.

  • Inventory per single means how many rental listings there are in an area for every single person. The places with more inventory for singles scored higher in this category.
  • Share of singles in an area are places that had more singles, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
  • Typical rent price for cities that had lower average rent prices ranked higher in the 100.
  • Sharing of affordable rental listings reflects the share of the market based on the incomes of single individuals, also based on 2020 Census data.

More on methodology can be read here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Mystery species in Virginia? Radford researcher is on the case

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Some of the biggest animal mysteries in the wilds of Virginia are being solved in a lab in Radford. Dr. Tara Pelletier is an assistant professor of biology at Radford University. One of her areas of research is identifying previously undiscovered animal species. “I study biodiversity,” said Pelletier as she gestured […]
RADFORD, VA
WFXR

Danville man sentenced to prison in July 2021 shooting of store manager

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man will spend seven years in prison after being accused of shooting his manager in the head at a Danville store last summer. The Danville Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at 3316 Riverside Drive inside the American Freight, Furniture, Mattress, and Appliance at […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Fire breaks out overnight at Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville first responders spent several hours battling an overnight blaze at Blue Ridge Fiberboard. The Danville Fire Department says crews responded to the reported structure fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. The first unit to arrive at the...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
24/7 Wall St.

The Is the Worst State for Renters

Home prices have risen sharply in the last two years. At the same time, rent prices have soared. People who cannot afford down payments often rent instead. Others do not want to be tied to home for years, so renting makes it easier for them to relocate Home prices have risen sharply for two specific […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#U S Census Bureau#Pew Research Center#Census Data#Tx#D C Boston
moneytalksnews.com

10 Housing Markets That Are Cooling Fastest

As housing markets across the country finally begin to cool, the winds of change are especially chilly in 10 places. Recently, Redfin analyzed data in the 100 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas from February to May of this year and identified the markets that are cooling fastest based on several criteria, including:
SAN JOSE, CA
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Virginia

If you have never been to Virginia, you are definitely missing out on some nice experiences. While it is true that it is not as popular as other states - North Carolina, Florida, or South Carolina, for example, there is no doubt that Virginia is worth exploring.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheStreet

California Companies Moving to Texas Now Have to Make a Choice

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report made the jump as well. And Silicon Valley stalwart Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Report new headquarters near Houston is slated for completion this year. In addition, Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report just set plans to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Virginia is Breathtaking

From the Blue Ridge Mountains, all the way to the Eastern Shore, Virginia is a state filled with beauty. A great mix of both rural and urban life, as you drive through this state you'll pass by major cities, a scattering of smaller towns, and plenty of open lands.
AOL Corp

Home sellers are realizing it's no longer their housing market

The housing market has rapidly changed. Sellers, once in the driver’s seat at the start of the year, are much more accommodating to complete a home sale as borrowing costs skyrocket for buyers. A growing number of home sellers have been forced to readjust their home prices in recent...
REAL ESTATE
Axios Richmond

7 cool Airbnbs in driving distance from Richmond

Find a home-away-from-home that suits you this summer. Here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under three hours driving distance from RVA.Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay. 1. Modern Private Beach HouseEnjoy the waterfront views and nature all around you in this New York architect-designed beach house on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.Location: Cape Charles.Features: Private beach access, private patio, outdoor shower, free parking on premises.Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.Cost: $750+ per night. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb2. Group shore havenThis rebuilt two-story beach home is located just steps from...
WebMD

California Counties Consider Mask Mandates as COVID Cases Rise

July 10, 2022 -- Public health officials in California are urging caution and considering a potential return to indoor mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise due to the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, according to CBS News. Across the state, 35 of California’s 58 counties have reached the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Starbucks will permanently close 16 of its stores in woke cities across the US - including in Seattle, Los Angeles, Portland, Philadelphia and DC - after staff are accosted by customers high on drugs

Starbucks is shuttering more than a dozen stores due to reports of rife drug use and disturbances by brazen members of the public at the popular cafés. The planned closures, announced Monday, will see 16 stores closed in several cities across the country - all set in left-leaning locales.
PORTLAND, OR
Fortune

California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While some CEOs are insisting their staff return to company offices, a number of employees are reluctant to leave their sofas behind. Some have chosen to turn a blind eye and simply not respond to return-to-office mandates, and others have threatened to quit if they don’t get to continue working remotely.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy