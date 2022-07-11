Arts lecture showcases Austin’s Chicano history

An Austin Chamber of Commerce summer series for students offers four informational events focused on “direct-to-employment pathways after high school,” such as health care, nursing, manufacturing and IT. The four Learn to Earn events, hosted between July 12 and July 19, are available in person or virtually. The program, a partnership with Austin Community College, Temple College, Texas State Technical College, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, and Community Action, “aims to increase enrollment in short-term credential programs which prepare students for in-demand jobs in Central Texas.” Chamber CEO Laura Huffman said, “Having multiple pathways to a career is essential to having a robust economy. Businesses in our region have an immediate need for skilled workers in a variety of fields. High school graduates could learn these skills in as little as a few months and be on their way to an incredibly rewarding career.” Register for a session.
