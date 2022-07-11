ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Arts lecture showcases Austin’s Chicano history

By Tai Moses
austinmonitor.com
 2 days ago

Author, historian and film consultant Dr. Cynthia E. Orozco will be giving a virtual talk about the “early colonial history of the Austin area, the arrival of Mexicans to the area, the establishment of barrios, and...

www.austinmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austinmonitor.com

Chamber sets students on career paths

An Austin Chamber of Commerce summer series for students offers four informational events focused on “direct-to-employment pathways after high school,” such as health care, nursing, manufacturing and IT. The four Learn to Earn events, hosted between July 12 and July 19, are available in person or virtually. The program, a partnership with Austin Community College, Temple College, Texas State Technical College, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, and Community Action, “aims to increase enrollment in short-term credential programs which prepare students for in-demand jobs in Central Texas.” Chamber CEO Laura Huffman said, “Having multiple pathways to a career is essential to having a robust economy. Businesses in our region have an immediate need for skilled workers in a variety of fields. High school graduates could learn these skills in as little as a few months and be on their way to an incredibly rewarding career.” Register for a session.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonitor.com

AUS introduces on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment

Good news for frequent travelers (or those who hope to travel more frequently): The Austin-Bergstrom airport now offers departing travelers a quick and easy way to enroll in TSA PreCheck with no advance appointment. It takes about five minutes, according to a news release from AUS, and then “most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days for use on subsequent trips.” Courtesy of security company IDEMIA, uniformed “enrollment ambassadors” can be found stationed just past the airport’s security checkpoints, ready to enroll passengers in PreCheck, which allows travelers to breeze through most security screening lines. Gilbert Almaraz, who is TSA’s Texas federal security director, offered this tempting vision: “This June, we saw 94 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 5 minutes in security checkpoint lines and they avoid having to take off their shoes and belts and can leave their compliant liquids and laptops in their bags.” Airport CEO Jacqueline Yaft added that AUS is “thrilled to be among the latest airports to introduce this new TSA Precheck enrollment initiative. As our airport welcomes more travelers this year than ever in our history, increasing access to TSA PreCheck gives AUS travelers more options for an easier experience.”
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy