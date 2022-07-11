ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard In Legal Trouble as Insurance Company Sues Her to Prevent Her from Paying Johnny Depp

By Rupesh Nair
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like Amber Heard can't catch a break, as the Aquaman actress faces a brand new lawsuit, this time from an insurance company. According to Law & Crime, a lawsuit has been slapped on her by The New York Marine and General Insurance Company, which had covered the actress with...

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
