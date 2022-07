HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer is being recognized in his city for rescuing a 3-year-old boy wandering alone by a busy road. Stockbridge police officer Granville Barrett told WSB-TV he spotted the boy alone off of Rock Quarry Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, and brought him to his cruiser to cool off. Barrett said 15 more minutes passed before a worker approached from the day care a quarter-mile away.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO