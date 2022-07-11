ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

numberfire.com

Marlins' Jacob Stallings sitting Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Stratton and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Stallings went hitless for a second straight game in Monday's series opener. Nick Fortes will catch for Daniel Castano and hit ninth. numberFire’s models project Fortes for 8.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams not in lineup for San Diego Tuesday night

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Abrams is being replaced at shortstop by Ha-Seong Kim versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. In 123 plate appearances this season, Abrams has a .234 batting average with a .614 OPS, 2 home runs,...
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
The Associated Press

10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunder Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
numberfire.com

Rockies' Brian Serven on bench Monday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. Elias Diaz is starting at catcher over Serven and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Rockies’ implied total (5.25) is the second-highest in the...
