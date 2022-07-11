ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis linked to veteran Jose Quintana

As the St. Louis Cardinals search for starting pitcher and bullpen upgrades, they have been linked to Pirates veteran Jose Quintana. As president of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently revealed, the plan is for the St. Louis Cardinals to prioritize pitching upgrades. And while they may be unlikely for top starters Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo, they will have plenty of options to consider.
MLB rumors: Cubs have obvious trade partner for Ian Happ

The Chicago Cubs have some players that they could trade and Ian Happ could get them the most in return. And they have an obvious trade partner: The Toronto Blue Jays. Despite the lyrics of “Go Cubs Go!”, the Chicago Cubs do not have the power or speed to be the best in the National League and it’s not the year for them. The Cubs are on pace for a 64-98 season, meaning that they should be sellers at the trade deadline.
C.J. Cron (wrist) remains out Wednesday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (wrist) remains out of the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Cron is out of the lineup for the fourth time in five games due to a wrist injury. Connor Joe will make another start on first base Wednesday.
Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez starting Wednesday versus righty

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. Velazquez was held out of the last two lineups against righties, but he will start in center field and hit eighth on Wednesday. Rafael Ortega will be the Cubs' designated hitter while Willson Contreras starts at catcher over Yan Gomes.
Wilmer Flores resting for Giants against Arizona

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. The Giants appear to be giving Flores a breather in a day game after a night game. Thairo Estrada will cover second...
Rockies' Yonathan Daza resting on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Daza will watch from the bench after Garrett Hampson was shifted to center field and Brendan Rodgers was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 198 batted balls this season, Daza has accounted...
10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunder Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10...
Pujols, Gorman home runs power St. Louis past Dodgers 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
P.J. Higgins riding pine Tuesday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. Higgins started the past three games and four of the last five. Yan Gomes will catch for Adrian Sampson and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Gomes for 7.4 FanDuel...
Padres face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11...
