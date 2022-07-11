KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunder Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Solano is snagging a seat after starting the last seven games. Joey Votto (back) is back in the lineup Tuesday to play first base and bat cleanup. Mike Moustakas will work as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 8 batter. Solano may be limited to starts versus left-handed pitchers while the Reds' regulars are all healthy.
The Miami Marlins listed Avisail Garcia as their starting right fielder for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Garcia will rejoin the lineup in right field and bat cleanup against Pirates righty Mitch Keller, while Bryan De La Cruz moves to left field and Jon Berti catches a breather. Garcia...
Before another sellout at Truist Park, Matt Olson delivered another big blow for the Atlanta Braves. "Obviously a big crowd here tonight, which is cool on a Tuesday night, showing up for a big division matchup," Olson said. "It was cool. I was pretty fired up." Olson hit a go-ahead,...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Yermin Mercedes versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 253 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .256 batting average with an .861 OPS, 17 home...
