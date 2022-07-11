ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10...
The Associated Press

10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunder Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
The Associated Press

Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
FOX Sports

Padres face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11...
Yardbarker

Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, July 12 (San Diego Undervalued Again)

Padres: -1.5 (+110) 11 (Over -120/Under +100) Clevinger has been rock solid since coming off of the injured list due to a triceps strain, allowing eight runs across 21 innings and striking out three batters for every one walk he is dealing. He faces a Rockies team that thrives at home in the hitter-friendly Coors Field, but is just 26th in wRC+ since the beginning of July.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Yermin Mercedes versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 253 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .256 batting average with an .861 OPS, 17 home...
