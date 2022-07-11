KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Manning is pitching in live games and progressing toward his return to the Detroit Tigers.
Manager A.J. Hinch was encouraged with the first outing of Manning's rehab assignment, but acknowledging the surplus of injures and setbacks this season, he isn't ready to forecast a big-league arrival.
But Manning, who hasn't pitched for the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunder Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays (hand) is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Adrian Sampson and the Chicago Cubs. Hays was held out Sunday with a hand injury, but he's back after Monday's team off-day to play right field and hit fifth. Anthony Santander will shift to left field in place of Ryan McKenna and hit third.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Jake Lamb is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Lamb will man left field after Trayce Thompson received a breather on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Lamb to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz have shown they are listening to trade calls for the All-Star guard. Two teams with strong reported interest are the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox. Raley went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Monday after being called up to replace Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Randy Arozarena will cover right field and hit fifth while Yandy Diaz serves as the Rays' designated hitter. Isaac Paredes will start on third base and bat cleanup.
The Tampa Bay Rays optioned catcher Rene Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto became unnecessary once the Rays acquired catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics over the weekend. Mike Zunino (shoulder) is still on the shelf, so Bethancourt and Francisco Mejia will presumably split work behind the plate for the time being. Mejia is catching for Matt Wisler and hitting sixth in Monday's series opener against right-hander Bryan Bello and the Boston Red Sox.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miguel Cabrera, a 39-year-old designated hitter, sprinted as fast as he could toward third base while Kansas City Royals right-handed reliever Jose Cuas delivered a pitch outside the strike zone.
Cabrera stole third base.
Catcher MJ Melendez's throw to the hot corner ended up in left field, but Cabrera would've been...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Andrew Bellatti and the Philadelphia Phillies. George Springer is shifting to center field in place of Tapia while Alejandro Kirk starts at designated hitter and bats cleanup. Tapia could lose out on playing time moving forward after Danny Jansen (finger) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals rookie Vinnie Pasquantino has two home runs in his 14-game MLB career.
The Detroit Tigers have surrendered both.
Both homers came against veteran right-hander Michael Pineda in the fourth inning — the first homer July 1 at Comerica Park and the second Monday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.
...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera's sacrifice fly in the...
The Miami Marlins listed Avisail Garcia as their starting right fielder for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Garcia will rejoin the lineup in right field and bat cleanup against Pirates righty Mitch Keller, while Bryan De La Cruz moves to left field and Jon Berti catches a breather. Garcia...
Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Solano is snagging a seat after starting the last seven games. Joey Votto (back) is back in the lineup Tuesday to play first base and bat cleanup. Mike Moustakas will work as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 8 batter. Solano may be limited to starts versus left-handed pitchers while the Reds' regulars are all healthy.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Yermin Mercedes versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 253 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .256 batting average with an .861 OPS, 17 home...
