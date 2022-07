Texas Tech has named Paige Cassady as an assistant coach. Cassady will work with the Red Raiders’ pitching staff. Cassady spent the last nine seasons on staff at Liberty, including the last four with the title of associate head coach. She served as the Flames’ pitching coach and was part of the staff that led the program to the Knoxville regional final in 2021.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO