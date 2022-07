It's not like they had a choice, but the New York Knicks' prospects went back to the table in Las Vegas ... and wound up seeing a winning streak disappear. Despite a 24-point night from Quentin Grimes, the Knicks couldn't sustain another scorching start: their 24-9 first quarter advantage fell by the wayside as the Portland Trail Blazers worked their way back to earn an 88-77 victory. Trendon Watford led the Blazers with 16 points while Jabari Walker (son of 10-year NBA veteran Samaki) had a double-double off the bench (14 points, 13 rebounds).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO