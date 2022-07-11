ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Carlos Santana plays the hero again as Mariners sweep Blue Jays for eighth consecutive win

Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Jul. 11—At the time, it seemed like an act of desperation. At the time, the Mariners were past the point of being desperate and knew they couldn't allow their situation to worsen. They were struggling to find offense. Ty France, their best hitter, had just been placed on...

www.yakimaherald.com

