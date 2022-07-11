ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fircrest, WA

CITY OF FIRCREST-SPECIAL MEETING

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 2 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission will hold special meetings on July 19, 2022, for...

www.tacomadailyindex.com

Tacoma Daily Index

No. 22-4-01412-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-01412-4 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON. KATHY MAE SOLLOM (AKA KATHY MAE ENGLISH), Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Heidi Sollom, has been appointed and qualified as Personal Representative of the above-entitled Estate on July 11, 2022, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative, Heidi Sollom, and Judson C. Gray, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

PW22-0211F-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Library Parking Lot Closure Monday, July 11

City of Puyallup announcement. On Monday, July 11, 2022, the Library will be repairing its HVAC system. City contractors will close off a section of the Library parking lot in order to access the system. Please see the attached image, which shows the area where the closure will take place. From 6 am to 11 am on Monday, this section will be closed to vehicles. Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 12, 2022. If you are planning to visit the Library on Monday morning, please use other parking areas while work is being completed. We appreciate your patience while this repair is being made.
PUYALLUP, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW22-0039F

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
