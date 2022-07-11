PW22-0211F-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

No. 22-4-01412-4 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON. KATHY MAE SOLLOM (AKA KATHY MAE ENGLISH), Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Heidi Sollom, has been appointed and qualified as Personal Representative of the above-entitled Estate on July 11, 2022, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative, Heidi Sollom, and Judson C. Gray, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.

TACOMA, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO