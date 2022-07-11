ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

PW22-0211F-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 2 days ago

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official...

www.tacomadailyindex.com

No. 22-4-01412-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-01412-4 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON. KATHY MAE SOLLOM (AKA KATHY MAE ENGLISH), Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Heidi Sollom, has been appointed and qualified as Personal Representative of the above-entitled Estate on July 11, 2022, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative, Heidi Sollom, and Judson C. Gray, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.
TACOMA, WA
CITY OF FIRCREST-SPECIAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission will hold special meetings on July 19, 2022, for the sole purpose of discussing the proposed mixed-use development, located at 2119 Mildred Street. The meeting will commence at 6:00 PM at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest WA 98466. This meeting is open to the public. For questions, please email jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. You may also visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.
FIRCREST, WA
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW22-0039F

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time...
TACOMA, WA

