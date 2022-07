With an eye on the future, North Carolina basketball has extended two scholarship offers over the last 24 hours. First, UNC extended an offer to Drake Powell, 2024 small forward from nearby Pittsboro (NC). Powell is a Top 75 prospect in the 2024 class, per 247 Sports, and one of the top players in the state of North Carolina. The Tar Heels have been after the 6-foot-5 Powell, a 4-star prospect, for some time now.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO