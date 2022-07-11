ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ionescu and Plum clash in New York-Las Vegas matchup

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Las Vegas Aces (15-7, 12-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (9-13, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the WNBA’s top scorers, Sabrina Ionescu and Kelsey Plum, meet when New York and Las Vegas hit the court. Ionescu is eighth in the WNBA averaging 17.5 points per game and Plum ranks second in the league averaging 20.3 points per game.

The Liberty are 4-7 in home games. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up 82.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Aces are 7-3 on the road. Las Vegas is third in the WNBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.6% as a team from deep this season. Jackie Young leads them shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 116-107 on July 7, with Ionescu scoring 31 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Liberty. Marine Johannes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 18.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Aces. Plum is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 85.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 88.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

