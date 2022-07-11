ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 52-35 record overall and a 30-18 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .444 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

New York has a 25-18 record on the road and a 53-33 record overall. The Mets have gone 39-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson is third on the Braves with a .299 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI. Austin Riley is 19-for-41 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 23 home runs while slugging .533. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-43 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .282 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Mets: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Mets or Braves: Who wins the NL East?

The FOX baseball crew talks about which team will win the NL East come season end. The New York Mets currently hold a 1.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves heading into a three game series.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Field Level Media

Braves Recall Robinson Cano Ahead of Mets Series

Atlanta reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the paternity list and recalled Robinson Cano on Monday ahead of the Braves’ series opener against the New York Mets. In a twist, the Mets are paying the 39-year-old Cano to play against them; Cano is in the starting lineup at second base and batting ninth for Monday night’s series opener.
MLB
The Associated Press

Lindor leads Mets' power game in 7-3 win over Morton, Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets won two of three in their NL East showdown with the Atlanta Braves despite playing without two of their four All-Stars. It helped that Francisco Lindor played like he should be included at the Midsummer Classic. Lindor led New York’s home-run barrage with a three-run shot, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday. The first-place Mets stretched their lead over the Braves to 2 1/2 games by winning the series.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Mets' Patrick Mazeika moving to bench in Wednesday matinee

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika started behind the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Braves, but he's yielding duties back to Tomas Nido for Wednesday's series finale. Nido will catch for Chris Bassitt and hit ninth.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Travis Jankowski
The Associated Press

Braves and Mets meet with series tied 1-1

New York Mets (54-34, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-36, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -154, Mets +131; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#Braves 117#The New York Mets#Rbi
Sportsnaut

Braves look to tighten NL East gap in finale vs. Mets

Two veterans will be on the mound Wednesday when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in the rubber game of the three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East. The Mets won the first game 4-1 on Monday behind Max Scherzer, and the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunder Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Contenders re-sign key players at start of NHL free agency

Recent Stanley Cup winners spent the first day of NHL free agency re-signing key players to long-term contracts. The reigning champion Colorado Avalanche brought back big defender Josh Manson and signed versatile winger Artturi Lehkonen. The team they beat in the final, the Tampa Bay Lightning, extended center Anthony Cirelli and defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak for eight years each. The St. Louis Blues kept blue liner Nick Leddy around for four more years and extended talented forward Robert Thomas through 2031. Manson got $18 million in a four-year deal that counts $4.5 million against the salary cap. Lehkonen, who was a restricted free agent, got the same terms. Acquiring Manson and Lehkonen at the deadline were a couple of the moves that helped Colorado win the Cup for the first time since 2001.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Associated Press

Banchero's Summer League is over; Jefferson grabs a whistle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero showed the Orlando Magic plenty in his two Summer League contests. And the Magic decided that was enough. The No. 1 pick is getting the rest of summer league off, after averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. The Magic made the decision so they could evaluate other players who are with them this summer and see who may merit a roster spot or G League opportunity. “I want to give these other guys an opportunity to play, to kind of be able to show what they’re capable of doing,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s the point of Summer League, you know, give them a chance ... an opportunity for these other guys to see what they’re capable of doing. And we’ve seen what Paolo was capable of doing.”
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

991K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy