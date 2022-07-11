Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 52-35 record overall and a 30-18 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .444 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

New York has a 25-18 record on the road and a 53-33 record overall. The Mets have gone 39-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson is third on the Braves with a .299 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI. Austin Riley is 19-for-41 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 23 home runs while slugging .533. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-43 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .282 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Mets: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.