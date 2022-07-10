ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

New careers and opportunities offered at Jacksonville job fair

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4nUe_0gbJ0sFW00
Interview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The multi-industry hiring event will provide a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed face time and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida’s top companies and organizations.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront, 1201 Riverplace Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Job seekers are encouraged to register online and upload resumes to increase their employment opportunities.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Or call (904) 296-3006.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Action News#Jobs
Eater

8 Places to Find Terrific Fried Chicken in Jacksonville

Fried chicken is a Southern staple, and in Jacksonville there’s no shortage of restaurants making juicy and crispy fried chicken. In fact, locals will drive across the city to get their hands on their favorite fried chicken and all the fixin's. Many of the places on the list have been around for decades, while some newer joints are popping up in trendy Duval neighborhoods. These are the eight best fried chicken restaurants in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed this week in Palatka

Farm Share will distribute food at an event this week in Putnam County. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event will take place at the now-closed Jenkins Middle School at North 19th Street in Palatka on Friday from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The event is estimated to...
PALATKA, FL
multihousingnews.com

Strategic Holdings Sells 328-Unit Jacksonville Property

Rialto Capital Management provided a $52.3 million loan. Strategic Holdings has sold The Commons, a multifamily property in Jacksonville, Fla. The new owner is Illinois-based BJB Partners, and the asset traded for $34.9 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. Berkadia worked on behalf of the seller. The acquisition was funded through a three-year, $52.3 million acquisition and development loan held by Rialto Capital Management.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville homeowners grapple with insurance chaos

Like many homeowners, Larcy Sorensen's insurance premiums have gone up thousands of dollars in recent years while her salary hasn't kept pace. Sorensen, of Jacksonville, recently saw an increase in her annual premium for the second year in a row. The first increase was $1,200 in 2021, and this year brought an additional $1,000 bump.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
QSR Web

Longtime McDonald’s franchisee family sells stores

The Casper family, which owns 60 McDonald's franchises in the Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, area, is selling their stores back to McDonald's. The first restaurant opened in 1958, according to a WTSP report. McDonald's will buy out Caspers Company, which is one of the burger company's largest operators by Oct....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Messages of kindness fill Southside neighborhood

Messages of kindness and encouragement were spotted Monday in a Southside Jacksonville neighborhood. The kind messages come after two News4JAX viewers in two different Southside neighborhoods said they received two antisemitic letters over the weekend. One flyer specifically targeted the Jewish faith. But now, someone’s on a campaign to stop...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy