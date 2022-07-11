can you replay a zoom meeting?

All eight episodes of Resident Evil hits Netflix on July 14, 2022. Review by Taylor Lyles. Although one of the two timelines felt more compelling and interesting to watch than another, Resident Evil’s first season offers a new, original, and compelling story that leaves plenty of room for a second season. Despite the quality imbalance, the acting, special effects, and overall storytelling keep me wanting more and leave plenty of worthy story threads to explore should it get renewed for a second season.
