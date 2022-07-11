ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
can you replay a zoom meeting?

By iceola Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Had trouble getting into the meeting,where I think the best moments were. so...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

digitalspy.com

Too many shows ended at the same time! Any recommendations?

Seasons all ended within like a month. No fair! I'm bored and can find nothing decent that I haven't watched on Netflix or Prime either. I need recommendations!. It's all to do with the scheduling on US TV networks to ensure maximum returns from advertisers and also what they refer to as their "sweeps" months (when viewership ratings are compiled):
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Boring?? or Good series

I have been reading through everyone's comments and I love hearing everyone's point of view. This is my first time on Digital Spy Love Island forums and when I read all the early interactions between you all I just wanted to sign up. Now I have noticed so, so often lately that people are calling it boring and saying it is not a good series etc. I am possibly in the minority then but said I would ask. I am enjoying it. Last series was my least favourite. I felt like turning it off so many times. I find this year much more refreshing. Maybe I am wearing blinkers. Thoughts?
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

TV & Sat Distribution System Query

I have a distribution system in my attic to provide 3 TV wall points around the house with signal from an aerial. The aerial system is a combination of two transmitters and is powered by a masthead amplifier. I would like to add in satellite to this setup. The satellite I have is Diseqc controlled for 28.2E and 19.2E. Is it possible to add that in, or will I have to keep it separate and run new external cables to the TV's? Obviously I'd prefer to be able to add it to what I have but I don't know if it can be done. Any advice would be welcome. Thanks.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Some of the PS Plus Extra and Premium games for July might have leaked

A recent leak might have revealed some of the games that will be made available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers later this month. The leak comes from ResetEra user BlackBate (opens in new tab) (via PushSquare (opens in new tab)) who claims to have learned “some of the games” that will be added to PlayStation Plus as part of the mid-month refresh for Extra and Premium subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
#Forum
happygamer.com

Blizzard Has Officially Announced That We Did Not Expect Dragonflight Until 2023

The ninth expansion to the MMO World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, is coming out later this year and is available for pre-order now. In Dragonflight we have to visit the mysterious Dragon Isles. Players will learn a lot about the history of the ancient dragons and their kingdom, as well as understand what happened to the dragons in the last 10,000 years, and finally try to make alliances with them to face new threats.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Video Review

All eight episodes of Resident Evil hits Netflix on July 14, 2022. Review by Taylor Lyles. Although one of the two timelines felt more compelling and interesting to watch than another, Resident Evil’s first season offers a new, original, and compelling story that leaves plenty of room for a second season. Despite the quality imbalance, the acting, special effects, and overall storytelling keep me wanting more and leave plenty of worthy story threads to explore should it get renewed for a second season.
TV SERIES
Android Police

The Division Resurgence gameplay revealed in new walkthrough video

Last week Ubisoft revealed that it's working on a The Division shooter for mobile, known as The Division Resurgence, bringing the third-person shooter to mobile to compete with the big boys like Apex Legends and Call of Duty. At the time, very little was revealed, which is why Ubisoft has just released a gameplay walkthrough recorded in-game to show everyone precisely what the title will have to offer. So if you're curious to see The Division Resurgence in action, with its mechanics explained, Ubisoft has your back.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NME

‘Bayonetta 3’ finally has a release date

The long-awaited Bayonetta 3 finally has a release date, and it’s releasing this October. This announcement is accompanied by a brand new trailer showcasing over three minutes of in-game footage, with the game releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. The trailer gives us more of a look...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Insider Leaks Next Game's Aztec Setting

A new report has potentially leaked the setting of the next Assassin's Creed game. And if the report is accurate, the next game in the franchise is heading back in time and to Central America, which would be a large departure for a series that has primarily taken place in Europe and the Middle East. That said, while this has been where the series has primarily been set, it's ventured out to places like northern Africa and the United States, and if you take into account spin-offs, places like China and India as well.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Bayonetta 3 release date revealed alongside a new gameplay trailer

Nintendo has finally confirmed a release date for Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch and it’s October 28 2022. In Bayonetta 3, Nintendo says you’ll “fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales” meeting “a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last” along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Big Brother US criticised for contestant enduring microaggressions

Big Brother US has been criticised over racial microaggressions targeted at contestant Taylor Hale. The personal stylist is taking part in the current 24th season of the reality show, though a number of former contestants have spoken out against her treatment on the show. Comments highlighted have included calling Hale...
ENTERTAINMENT
Polygon

Bayonetta 3 comes to Switch this October, now with more Bayonettas

Bayonetta 3 will launch on Oct. 28 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Nintendo and PlatinumGames announced Wednesday. A new trailer for the game also reveals new details about the long-awaited action game, including that it will feature multiple Bayonettas and a playable “witch-in-training” named Viola. Viola is described...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘ET Live’ Platform Rebrands as ‘Mixible’, Will Launch With ‘Summer Of Reality’ Series

Click here to read the full article. ET Live is going to face reality in its new incarnation. The internet service is rebranding as Mixible, described as an expansion to include lifestyle and entertainment content from across the Paramount Global portfolio. The revamped Mixible will feature a curated collection of entertainment news and pop culture programming that is purportedly “extending beyond celebrities and into all facets of the entertainment world.” That includes first-run series, journalism, live events, and behind-the-scenes content. The service is launching with the “Summer of Reality,” a series including including looks at RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Brother and The...
NFL
Gamespot

Contrary To Rumor, Assassin's Creed Infinity Seemingly Won't Feature An Aztec Setting

Following the release of the next Assassin's Creed game, codenamed Rift, Ubisoft will supposedly then work on releasing Assassin's Creed Infinity. Infinity will be a live-service game, reportedly including a bunch of different experiences--one of which, apparently, specifically won't be Aztec despite recent rumors. "The next [Assassin's Creed] game is...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Gets Release Date

The Final Fantasy spin-off title, Stranger of Paradise, is gearing up to release its first DLC, Trials of the Dragon King. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is Square Enix's chaos-infused RPG which offers a retelling of the original Final Fantasy. The players control protagonist Jack, a man hell-bent on destroying Chaos. The game features real-time combat, using job roles to switch between certain physical and magical abilities, and creates a slightly more punishing combat experience than what Final Fantasy fans might be used to.
VIDEO GAMES

