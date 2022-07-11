can you replay a zoom meeting?

I have a distribution system in my attic to provide 3 TV wall points around the house with signal from an aerial. The aerial system is a combination of two transmitters and is powered by a masthead amplifier. I would like to add in satellite to this setup. The satellite I have is Diseqc controlled for 28.2E and 19.2E. Is it possible to add that in, or will I have to keep it separate and run new external cables to the TV's? Obviously I'd prefer to be able to add it to what I have but I don't know if it can be done. Any advice would be welcome. Thanks.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO