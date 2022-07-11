Please Enable JavaScript

Today is another dull day for the Nasdaq and DOW. Yes, the market had a nice rally at the end of last month, but this week it has just been floating around. Traders are tired of a dull tape and looking for action. There isn’t much happening on the US OTC today either, but this week shares of Forza Innovations (OTCMKTS: FORZ) have come alive. The stock has done almost 1,000 individual trades so far on the US OTC and is up 35% for the week, as you can see from this chart.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO