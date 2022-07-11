Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Gigi Wood
ForConstructionPros.com
 2 days ago

BBC

The firms sourcing locally to avoid global supply chain woes

Inspiration to start up a business can come from anywhere, but for Francesco Clark it was the result of a life-changing injury. Back in 2002, the then 24-year-old was paralysed in a diving accident. In addition to losing the use of his legs, the spinal cord injury caused his skin to no longer be able to sweat.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Why Prime Day is an ‘Execution Story’ Amid Supply Chain Constraints

Click here to read the full article. The first day of Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event saw total sales across U.S. online retail surpass $6 billion, delivering growth of 7.8 percent year over year, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, making it the biggest day for online spending in 2022. But like other major shopping events, the heavy spending extracts a heavy toll on the overall logistics and warehousing landscape, which already has endured a stream of seemingly never-ending bottlenecks since 2020. With Prime Day becoming more of a retail-wide affair every year, the supply chain is likely to get another wrench thrown in...
RETAIL
POLITICO

The chemical exec pushing advanced plastics recycling

Advanced recycling is on the rise — and Craig Cookson is forging ahead. Cookson, senior director of plastics sustainability at the American Chemistry Council, sees advanced or chemical recycling as a way to encourage the reuse of plastics — which have an abysmal recycling rate of less than 10 percent in the U.S.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Monarch Tractor partners with India-based artificial intelligence start-up

Monarch Tractors, maker of a fully-electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, has entered a partnership with Einsite, an India-based start-up specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine vision analytics. Einsite uses machine-mounted and camera sensors to capture site activity, and in-cab edge computers to form insights to help managers make better decisions....
BUSINESS
Inyerself

A Robotic Line-Up of Personal Servants!

In an earlier article, I wrote about Richtech Robotics and their contribution to the bar and coffee industries with ADAM. A Robotic Bartender? (It’s Not So Far Off) It is fair to say Richtech offers more than just robotic bartenders/baristas. They saw a need to take a few of the repetitive tasks workers perform daily and created a robot to take on such jobs. Here are two such robotic options starting with the Matradee.
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Torsten Katzor on Ongoing Uncertainty and Overcoming Obstacles

Click here to read the full article. Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Torsten Katzor, global vice president fashion logistics at Hellman Worldwide Logistics, discusses the importance of cross-channel selling and how the current challenges have shaped his company’s collaboration with clients. Name: Torsten Katzor Title: Global vice president fashion logistics Company: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics What’s the number one question you get from your apparel clients now that was never really a consideration before? Undoubtedly, how long...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

New Tool Aims to Help Enterprises Slash Emissions with ‘Speed & Scale’

Click here to read the full article. Venture capitalist John Doerr’s global climate change initiative has developed a new tool to help companies measure their ecological output and join in the fight to mitigate climate change. Launching as a part of Doerr’s Speed & Scale platform—named based on his bestselling book on how enterprises can solve the climate crisis—the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions tracker is designed to hold high-volume emitters accountable for their impact. The tracker shows progress on key global climate targets, like the Paris Agreement’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. According to the group, access to transparent metrics...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

Topcon Agriculture Podcast Focuses on the Future of Global Food Production

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Topcon Agriculture announces a new Topcon Talks Agriculture episode titled State of the Industry: The Future of Food. Michael Gomes, vice president of strategic business development at Topcon Agriculture, joins Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), as well as Grant Good, director of global smart ag engineering at AGCO Corporation, to discuss how the agriculture industry could potentially be reshaped over the next decade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005774/en/ Topcon Agriculture announces a new Topcon Talks Agriculture episode titled State of the Industry: The Future of Food. (Photo: Business Wire)
LIVERMORE, CA
Benzinga

Wood Mackenzie, Ball Launch New Analytics Tool For Energy Markets

Ball Corp BALL, along with Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK business Wood Mackenzie, has launched Global LNG Liquefaction Monitoring. The first product arising from the strategic agreement will accelerate the development of advanced analytics for energy markets. The product provides near real-time market intelligence on liquefaction train statuses. The tool combines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Barcelona-Based Startup Hopes to Get World to Net Zero Through It’s Sustainable Wooden Buildings

This startup hopes to get the world to net zero through its platform to construct wooden buildings with significantly less carbon footprint than traditional methods. Urban growth is a massive contributor to the climate crisis and produces a large amount of CO2. This is partly because concrete and steel, which many buildings are made of, are simply not sustainable.
ENVIRONMENT
wallstreetwindow.com

Forza Innovations Stock (OTCMKTS: FORZ) Up Over 35% This Week On News – Tim Bellamy

Today is another dull day for the Nasdaq and DOW. Yes, the market had a nice rally at the end of last month, but this week it has just been floating around. Traders are tired of a dull tape and looking for action. There isn’t much happening on the US OTC today either, but this week shares of Forza Innovations (OTCMKTS: FORZ) have come alive. The stock has done almost 1,000 individual trades so far on the US OTC and is up 35% for the week, as you can see from this chart.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Universal Hydrogen Inaugurates Engineering Design Center and European Headquarters in Toulouse, France

TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Universal Hydrogen Co., the company leading the fight to decarbonize aviation through the adoption of hydrogen as a universal fuel, today announced the inauguration of its engineering design center and European headquarters in Toulouse, France. Located in the historic Hangar B16 at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, the event was attended by industry leaders and dignitaries. Universal Hydrogen also debuted its newly-liveried ATR 72 test aircraft used for developing the hydrogen retrofit kit and hydrogen module operational handling experiments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005368/en/ Universal Hydrogen’s newly-liveried ATR 72 test aircraft used for developing the hydrogen retrofit kit and hydrogen module operational handling experiments. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

Why IBrands Launched Its Own Service to Streamline Logistics

Click here to read the full article. Remcoda Express was born out of a supply chain crisis and its successes are just another example of how shippers across industries are revamping their logistics strategies. The company is the freight and logistics arm of IBrands Global, which has a portfolio of brands in the apparel, food service and health and wellness spaces. That includes bebe, Alloy Apparel and Pam & Gela on the fashion side. It also imports safety equipment for its food service division. IBrands launched Remcoda Express earlier this year and, while it’s largely focused on IBrands’ food services business, it’s...
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

AMPLY Power partners with Lightning eMotors to deliver OMEGA charging software to fleets

AMPLY Power announced the deployment of its new “Powered by AMPLY” Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, beginning with a new partnership with commercial EV manufacturer Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors’ future EVs will feature AMPLY’s OMEGA charge management software. AMPLY Power is an EV charging and energy management provider...
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

Veo Robotics: Robots are not replacing manufacturing workers

Robotics implementation in manufacturing continues to increase, with more than half of manufacturers saying they now have 10 or more robots in operations. Additionally, 57% of global manufacturers said the robots they are deploying are not displacing human workers but rather working alongside them to allow human laborers to perform more skilled, less-repetitive work.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Addressing the need for circularity in retail supply chains

The retail industry continues to be one of the largest contributors to climate change. Resource-intensive processes throughout the supply chain are creating annual greenhouse gas emissions that are 80% higher than the total of all UK road traffic. From the way raw materials are sourced to the production and transportation of goods, each stage has an environmental impact. With concerns around sustainability more significant amongst consumers than ever before, retailers are under pressure to act quickly.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Corporate Knights names Schneider Electric Canada's Top International Corporate Citizen

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is Canada’s top international corporate citizen in 2022. This designation was awarded to Schneider Electric by Corporate Knights, a media and research company committed to advancing a sustainable economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005034/en/ Left-right: Toby Heaps, CEO & Co-founder, Corporate Knights with Adrian Thomas, Country President, Canada, Schneider Electric (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

