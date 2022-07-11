How do you get people over Covid?

My broadband fails regularly - and trying to speak to Virgin customer service is a painful experience. This post is a rant as am now so fed up listening to distorted music, Am Ryder's space man a dozen time but being told they are exceptionally busy, wait an hour then get cut off and have to go round the tiresome loop again. Bear in mind sales answer in a couple of minutes. I am also fed up being charged a line rental for the home phone, but as it now attached to the router it fails as regularly as the internet - what line am i renting? - seems like i am paying twice, for a worse service. Then when I wish to leave am told I have to pay £288 for the privilege of a failing service. Thye now want to send an engineer round, but as its mine and my neighbours that regularly fail and then it comes back with no change at home I cannot see how my home equipment is at fault. Rant over - I will probably pay the money to leave but hope this post will save others from the same awful experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO