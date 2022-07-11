ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

PS5 stock – live: Restock available at BT and Box – how to buy a console

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptFjF_0gbItUpz00
On the hunt for the elusive Sony console? (iStock / The Independent)

Update 11 July: The PS5 is currently in stock at Boxand BT Shop, after selling out at Smyths Toys and several other retailers. Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously tough to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer, although things are a little quiet as we head into mid-July. With Amazon Prime Day landing on 12 and 13 July, we’re also playing close attention to the tech giant’s website this week.

Despite restocks becoming more regular, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Are you still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

  • Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
  • Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
  • Game: Disc | Digital
  • Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
  • PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
  • AO: Bundles
  • Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
  • ShopTo: Bundles
  • John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
  • Asda: Disc | Bundles
  • Currys: Bundles
  • Tesco: Disc
  • BT Shop: Disc | Digital
  • EE: Bundles
  • Box: Bundles
  • Studio: Bundles
  • Scan: Bundles
  • Hughes: Bundles
  • Base:Bundles
  • Littlewoods: Disc
  • The Game Collection: Bundles

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Key Points

The best 4K TV for your new PS5

While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.

We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPDTk_0gbItUpz00

Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more

Alistair Charlton11 July 2022 17:03

Amazon Prime Day tech deals: Everything you need to know

With Prime Day almost upon us, running across 12 and 13 July, the Amazon sales bonanza promises to be bigger than ever. Loads of early deals are already available, and there are plenty more to come over the next couple of days.

For everything you need to know about the best tech deals this Prime Day, click on the article below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvBDA_0gbItUpz00

Amazon Prime Day is just weeks away. Here’s how to find the best tech deals and the discounts we expect to see on TVs, laptops, smart speakers and more

Alistair Charlton11 July 2022 16:01

Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED

If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.

Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5Gmx_0gbItUpz00

We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model

Alistair Charlton11 July 2022 15:03

Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5

Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.

We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.

“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.

“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOgrR_0gbItUpz00

Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more

Alistair Charlton11 July 2022 14:05

These are the best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals available right now

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping bonanza doesn’t start until tomorrow, July 12. But there are already plenty of deals to get your hands on, including money off Amazon Echo smart speakers, Apple AirPods, Lego, video games, vacuum cleaners, food blenders, shavers and much more besides.

For all of the best early Prime Day deals, hand-picked by the IndyBest team, click on the link below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IewoL_0gbItUpz00

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals on Lego, Shark, Echo dot and more

Alistair Charlton11 July 2022 13:02

How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT

As we said in an earlier post, BT Shop is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.

If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.

Alistair Charlton11 July 2022 11:40

Smyths says PS5 restock will happen this month

There’s no PS5 stock available on the Smyths Toys website today, but the retailers says this situation will change soon. The website says more PS5 disc edition consoles will arrive at some point in July, but without providing a specific date.

More stock of the disc edition bundles with Horizon Forbidden West is also due at Smyths before the end of July, along with a bundle that also adds Gran Turismo 7.

Shoppers looking for a PS5 digital edition will likely have to wait longer, as the Smyths website states vaguely that fresh stock will arrive “TBC 2022”.

Alistair Charlton11 July 2022 10:29

The PS5 digital edition is available now at Game

Game has just had a small PS5 restock, adding the lesser-spotted digital edition console to its website. The PS5 is available to buy right now and is priced at £359.99, making it a bit cheaper than the disc edition.

This console has no disc drive, so games have to be downloaded and it cannot play DVDs or Blue-rays. But it is otherwise technically identical to the disc edition.

Alistair Charlton11 July 2022 10:07

Can you buy a PS5 console from Amazon?

Not at retail price, you can’t According to our records, Amazon hasn’t had any PS5 consoles in stock at retail price since 21 June. Before that, we saw restocks on 8 and 15 June, and one restock per month in April and May.

We’re not sure when Amazon will have a PS5 restock – especially with all attention on the retail giant’s Prime Day sale, which takes place this week on 12 and 13 July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5ovx_0gbItUpz00

When is it, what is it and what are the best early Amazon Prime Day deals? Find out all this and more by following our liveblog

Comments / 0

