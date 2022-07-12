ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: What time does it start and what are the best early deals?

By Eva Waite-Taylor and Dominique Boulan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Calling all bargain-hunters, tomorrow is the big day: Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts at 00:01 on 12 July.

The 48-hour sale event sees huge savings across tech , home and kitchen appliances , alcohol , gaming , laptops , TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple , Samsung , KitchenAid , Shark , and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in. At this point we can confirm, they’re only getting better as the event approaches.

Last Friday, Amazon has officially kicked off its discounts on its own-brand devices, from Echo dot smart speakers to Fire tablets and more. And on Thursday, it also confirmed a series of sneak preview deals across categories including kitchen appliances , gaming , tech , and more that you can expect on the big day. The online giant also announced it will be doubling donations to your chosen charity through AmazonSmile for purchases made during the shopping bonanza.

Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides , our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.

