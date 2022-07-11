ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian Firms May Struggle To Refinance Dollar Debt, Ratio Suggests

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian companies are likely to find it harder to refinance dollar-denominated debt, the decline in a key metric suggests, with the currency at a two-decade high and a recent surge in inflation forcing central banks to raise interest rates. The interest coverage ratio of these companies - a measure...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
AFP

Euro drops to dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

The euro struck parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years on Tuesday as a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe heightened fears of a recession in the eurozone. "Rising inflation, stalling economic growth and more recently fears that Russia could cut gas supplies have pulled the euro lower," said Fiona Cincotta at City Index.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Debt#U S Currency#Interest Rates#Foreign Currency#Local Currency#Asian#Reuters
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Baby with Four Arms and Legs in India Hailed as "Miracle of Nature"

A "miracle" baby has shocked India upon being delivered with four limbs and four legs. Previously in 2022, a similar baby with polymelia was birthed in eastern India, again with four arms and legs and portions of its organs visible. The infant was idolized by villagers who assumed the baby was an extraordinary person.
INDIA
Motley Fool

U.S. Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008

Mortgage rates experienced the biggest drop since 2008. They fell 7% over the course of a week. Despite this substantial decline, rates are above where they were a year ago. Home buyers have been experiencing a difficult time recently in the United States. Home prices remain high, despite some recent signs of the market cooling, and mortgage rates have nearly doubled since the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: July 8, 2022 | Rates drop

Mortgage rates dropped quite a bit this week. The average 30-year fixed rate decreased from last week's average of 5.7% to 5.3% on Thursday, according to Freddie Mac. Rates for 15-year fixed and 5/1 adjustable rate mortgages dropped, as well. Mortgage rates have been experiencing some volatility. this month, as...
BUSINESS
BBC

Euro falls below dollar for first time in 20 years

The euro has fallen below the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years as the war in Ukraine pushes the single currency down. A single euro bought $0.998 on the foreign exchange market at 12:45 GMT, down by 0.4% in the day's trading. Fears that Russia may restrict...
CURRENCIES
CNET

Refinance Rates for July 13, 2022: Rates Increase Again

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go up. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw growth. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. But rates have been generally increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend could continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
boardingarea.com

Dollar and Euro Are At Parity July 12 2022

The euro was supposedly on its way to achieving parity with the United States dollar by the end of 2017, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated as reported in this article by James Ramage of The Wall Street Journal — but those analysts were off by approximately five years, as the two currencies were forecast to be at parity by as soon as next month in August of 2022…
CURRENCIES
960 The Ref

Stocks slide as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are sliding through a shaky day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected. The S&P 500 initially tumbled as much as 1.6% on expectations the Federal Reserve will...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Firms Past 59 Vs Dollar After Volatile Week of Trade

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble firmed past the 59 mark against the dollar on Monday and rallied against the euro, reversing earlier losses after volatile swings in recent sessions, as the market continued to wait for updates on currency interventions. The rouble is down around 16% from the more than...
WORLD
International Business Times

U.S. Firms See Growing Signs Of Slowdown As Inflation Persists, Fed Survey Shows

The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace in from mid-May through mid-July, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday, as the central bank's newly-aggressive actions to curb inflation running at a more than 40-year-high continued to have an impact. The Fed released its latest temperature check on the state...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Bank Of Canada's Jumbo Rate Hike Set To Slow Lenders' Earnings Growth

Bank of Canada's surprise full percentage point interest rate hike on Wednesday could put the brakes on the country's once-frothy housing market and weigh on banks' profits after strong mortgage growth emerged as the main growth engine during the pandemic. The Canadian housing market was on fire earlier this year,...
WORLD
CNET

Current Refinance Rates on July 11, 2022: Rates Tick Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go higher. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. But rates have been generally increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend could continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Brazil's Biggest Individual Investor Remains A Buyer Amid Political Uncertainty

One of Brazil's most successful individual investors, Luiz Barsi, said he is continuing to buy shares in its companies even as uncertainties loom ahead of October's presidential elections, though the pace of his purchases has slowed. Barsi, 83, one of the most influential figures in the Brazilian stock market, has...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy