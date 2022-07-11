ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomy Romo wins third celebrity golf title in three-way playoff

Cover picture for the articleFormer Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL television analyst Tony Romo racked up his third American Century Championship celebrity golf title in five years, winning a three-man battle on the second playoff hole. Romo converted a birdie of the par-5 18th hole...

Larry Brown Sports

Tony Romo hit with jokes after celebrity golf win

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo claimed victory in the American Century Championship for the third time on Sunday, but the manner of the win led to some pretty easy jokes. Romo fended off Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder in a playoff to win...
NFL
GolfWRX

Tiger candidly addresses retirement rumors at Open Championship

Tiger Woods is making just his third start of 2022 this week as he goes in search of his fourth Claret Jug. Ahead of this week’s event, speculation over Tiger’s future has been ongoing, with six-time major champion Nick Faldo floating the idea that the 150th Open at the home of golf may be the perfect spot for the 15-time major champion to bow out.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Greg Norman news

Greg Norman is a two-time winner of The Open Championship, otherwise known as the British Open. However, when the golf tournament begins later this week, The Shark will not be allowed to play at St. Andrews in Scotland and he can likely thank his association with LIV Golf for that.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Issues Ominous Warning to LIV Golf Players

Tiger Woods issued a warning to the players who jumped ship to the renegade LIV Golf Series, saying Tuesday they could be barred from playing in major championships at some point. Woods made the comments from St. Andrews ahead of The Open Championship, which begins Thursday. Woods gave his strongest...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Jack Nicklaus discusses LIV Golf and Greg Norman

A lot of notable golfers have made their opinions very clear about LIV Golf, but one person who has tried to stay out of the fray is PGA Tour legend Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus has been relatively silent as several PGA golfers have left to play with LIV Golf. When asked about it, Nicklaus has often declined to get into details, other than to say he was offered a role and declined.
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Open Championship viewer’s guide: Tee times, TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The 2022 Open Championship, the fourth and final major of the year, begins this week at the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. Here is our complete Open Championship viewer’s guide for the entire tournament, including full streaming and TV schedules. Tee times for rounds 1 and 2 will be announced shortly and will be reproduced at the bottom of this post.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Mardy Fish becomes the latest celebrity golfer to get a PGA Tour sponsor exemption

Mardy Fish didn't have the finish he hoped for on Sunday at the 2022 American Century Championship. His Wednesday, however, went a lot better. The former tennis star and current U.S. Davis Cup captain announced he'll become the latest celebrity golfer to tee it up on the PGA Tour after receiving a sponsor exemption into next week's 3M Open in Minnesota. Fish, 40, is a native of Edina, a suburb of Minneapolis.
MLB
golfmagic.com

Five LIV Golf players who could win The Open Championship at St Andrews

There is no denying the status quo in professional golf is under threat with the emergence of LIV Golf. Even at the 150th Open Championship it is the subject of furious chatter by golf fans, analysts and even the players. Greg Norman, LIV Golf’s chief executive, was disinvited from the...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LPGA: Here are 10 teams to watch this week, featuring stars Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Leona Maguire

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will feature a wonderful blend of past and present. While sisters Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson are two the biggest names on the current tour, Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb are two of the biggest names of all time. They’ll all be in action in the same field this Wednesday-Saturday at the LPGA’s only team event.
MIDLAND, MI
GolfWRX

Most impressive new club purchase – GolfWRXers discuss

In our forums, our members have been discussing their recent equipment purchases. WRXer ‘TheOtherTwo’ kicks off the thread with his most impressive recent buy, saying:. “For me, I am really impressed with the Cleveland RTX ZIPCORE wedges. I replaced my two-year-old Miura Tour Milled wedges, which were excellent. I must say these RTX Zipcores are really impressive.
GOLF
The Associated Press

10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunder Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

St Andrews’ charm has Tiger Woods and golf primed for special Open Championship

“It’s my favourite golf course in the world,” Tiger Woods said of St Andrews with such conviction and that signature smile. Perhaps the greatest of all time, Woods has pulled off a miracle to merely play this week at the “home of golf”, but The Open, this Open, played a crucial part in the darkest of times, spurring him on to make an inspirational comeback that resumes 18 months after his severe car accident. Woods speaks of “jeopardy”, had he played last month’s US Open at Brookline. The 46-year-old’s arduous weeks and months of rehabilitation designed to return to elite...
GOLF

