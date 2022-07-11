ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news: Pickford set for new Toffees deal

 2 days ago

Everton are set to offer goalkeeper...

SPORTbible

Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Compares Manchester City's Erling Haaland To Liverpool Flop Christian Benteke

This transfer window has brought in several new strikers for goalkeepers in the Premier League to certainly worry about. Notable incoming forwards include Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, and Manchester City duo Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland. Perhaps the most high-profile of the listed players is...
Daily Mail

Newly promoted Fulham sign midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United for £10m plus add-ons following a loan spell at Flamengo as the Brazilian ends his 10-year stay at Old Trafford

Andreas Pereira has signed for newly promoted Fulham for reported £10million fee, plus up to £3m in add-ons. Pereira, 26, has put pen to paper over a four-year deal at Craven Cottage, where he becomes the second signing of the window for Marco Silva's Championship champions. The move...
Jordan Pickford
The Independent

Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19.Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees’ top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.The Football Association said on Monday that the Merseyside club had been charged with two breaches of its rules.A statement from the governing body read: “It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”The FA said Everton had until next Monday – July 18 – to respond to the charges.Similar charges have been issued against Huddersfield and Bristol Rovers after end-of-season incidents. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
SPORTbible

Video Of Mohamed Salah Giving Kalidou Koulibaly Nightmares Goes Viral As Chelsea Move Edges Closer

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, with the defender expected to complete a move from Napoli to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. Koulibaly, 31, is poised to sign a five-year deal with Chelsea and could become the club's first major signing of the summer, with Raheem Sterling also set to join in a £50m move from Manchester City.
