Is Turkish-Saudi Normalization an Iranian Nightmare?

Biden’s Middle East trip presents an opportunity to launch a new Iran strategy and secure the support of America’s regional allies. President Joe Biden will arrive in the Middle East shortly, having to confront an especially grim reality. The latest round of the on-and-off-again process to reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, has ended as a dismal failure. This week, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi issued his gravest statement yet on the Iran nuclear situation. Grossi not only warned about developments in the program itself but also sounded the alarm over its spillover effects, saying that the continued lack of progress in the negotiations “may affect other countries’ decisions … where Iran’s neighbors could start to fear the worst and plan accordingly.” Grossi reminded the world that political leaders have on occasion “openly stated they would actively seek nuclear weapons if Iran were to pose a nuclear threat.” A moment of reckoning on Iran policy is now upon us. This warrants a reexamination of where we are and how we got here, setting the stage for a consideration of what can realistically be done about it.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO