Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader Lone Brewers Selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game
By Robin Adams, No Comments
wisportsheroics.com
3 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers streak of sending five players to the annual MLB All-Star Game has come to an end. Since 2018, the Brewers had sent five players to the Mid-Summer Classic (excluding 2020 when there was no All-Star Game). This year, Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader will represent Milwaukee at the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals spent Thursday patching up a roster missing 10 players who were barred from traveling to Toronto because of their COVID-19 vaccination status while trying to smooth over their damaged image among fans. Among the nearly 40% of players on the 26-man roster who were left home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Merrifield was the most expansive among the seven players who discussed their decision Wednesday, claiming “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.” Merrifield then drew the ire of Royals fans when he said, “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes” — which many in Kansas City took to mean he won’t get vaccinated for his current team but is open to doing it for a contender.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron’s Civale’s right wrist isn’t right. Cleveland placed Civale on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a sprained wrist, which the starting pitcher injured while throwing a curveball and pitching just one inning Wednesday night in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Manager Terry Francona said an MRI revealed swelling in a ligament in Civale’s wrist. He’ll need several weeks to recover. “They termed it mild, which is good,” Francona said before the Guardians opened a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. “Nothing structurally, by that I mean bones or anything like that.”
