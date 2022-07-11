ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ms. Colorado Senior America 2023 Pageant Seeking Contestants!

50plusmarketplacenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to come out and SPARKLE!!! If you are 60 years of age or older and you feel you need a new lease on life or a new commitment, and want to be a part of something wonderful! Become a contestant in the Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant to be held October 9,...

www.50plusmarketplacenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

RainDance National brings unique golf experience to Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor is something you have never seen before. Course designer and former PGA Tour golfer Fred Funk said he never imagined creating anything like this. There’s a farming town charm of Northern Colorado’s history sprinkled throughout the land. It’s the second...
WINDSOR, CO
Vail Daily

Love, prayer and tickets: What we saw at the Rainbow Family gathering in northwest Colorado

ROUTT NATIONAL FOREST — The dirty dishes are stacked neatly next to three bins labeled wash, rinse and sanitize. Rob Savoye rolls up his sleeves and dives in, stacking washed sheet pans and mixing bowls from the Lovin’ Ovens kitchen on a rack built from downed trees. A guitarist sings under a tarp as bakers bustle around wood-burning ovens built from stone and mud only days earlier.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pageant
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Longmont’s NextLight Service Ranks No. 2 in Nation

Longmont Internet provider is among nation’s leaders for fifth straight year. NextLight roared in the annual PC Magazine speed test rankings for 2022, with the community-owned internet service provider (ISP) placing #2 in the nation. This marks the fifth straight year that NextLight has ranked among the country’s four fastest ISPs, including a first-place ranking in 2018. The fiber-optic provider doubled its score from last year, finishing behind only California-based Sonic. “Local ISPs really shine,” PC Magazine wrote. “If Sonic’s boost this year is a blip, NextLight’s consistency could put it on top in 2023.”
LONGMONT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
coloradotheaterreviews.com

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse Dazzles Yet Again

Candlelight continues its roll of providing first-rate productions! A somewhat new version of the age-old fairy tale is visually wowing audiences this summer. Emery Hines and Ian Black star as the mentally abused Cinderella and her handsome prince charming. They are both very talented performers, and charm the audience, especially in Act One’s “Ten Minutes Ago I Met You” and in Act Two’s “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful.”
JOHNSTOWN, CO
hummusapien.com

We Moved to Denver!

Ahhhh we did it! We got here July 2nd after a family trip to Hilton Head and are head over heels in love with our new city. I'm so excited to finally share the journey with you!. I spilled the beans on Instagram in May that we'd sold our house...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Horse rescues in Southern Colorado team up for a fundraising hoedown

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Some horse rescues in Southern Colorado put the “fun” in fundraiser by throwing their 4th Annual fundraising hoedown. One of the rescues — Drifter’s Hearts of Hope — started with Jacqui Avis’s dream of rescuing a neglected Quarter Horse named Drifter. “We just look around and we think about Jackie and her […]
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Extremism is on the rise in Colorado and across the country

DENVER — Extremism is on the rise in Colorado and across the country, according to the state’s director of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “In Colorado, there has been an increase in the searches that domestic violent extremists do,” said Kevin Klein, basing the statement off a review of Google statistics.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

One Of Colorado’s Newest Self-Pour Bars Is Now Open. How Does It Work?

Colorado already has plenty to brag about beer-wise, but now we're really getting fancy with self-pour beer bars. Have you ever tried one of these fancy new self-pour bars?. The line "bartender, pour me something tall, cold, and strong" has never felt easier now that you can be your own bartender. We've all spent time at a bar or club waiting for what feels like forever as our poor bartender friends try and juggle serving a bar full of pushy drunk people trying to order a round of drinks or shots for their friends. Or, having an empty beer and having to wait for your server to swing back around to let you order another round, especially these days with staff shortages. What if there was a way to eliminate that "middle man" and just take care of pouring your own beer? Well, there is.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Scenic train between Denver and Moab growing in first full season

A scenic, luxury train in Colorado is gaining popularity in its first full season. For last year's "preview season" from August to November, more than 7,000 passengers boarded the locomotive running between Denver and Moab, Utah, said Nicole Ford with Rocky Mountaineer, a Canada-based provider of rail tours. Midway through this season, she said the Rockies to Red Rocks route has exceeded those numbers.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Colorado?

Sometimes you have to enjoy meals on wheels, literally, and devour your breakfast or lunch while driving back to work. Is it considered permissible in Colorado to eat while driving?. It's fairly safe to say most of us have been guilty of this. Sometimes, you either eat on the go,...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy