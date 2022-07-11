ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy – report

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ofy9c_0gbIOQ3U00

Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy, it has been reported.

Leaked documents show lobbyists for the ride-sharing app company met then-chancellor George Osborne and other ministers, according to the BBC.

The “undeclared” meetings took place after Boris Johnson, as mayor of London , had promised to launch a review that could have limited Uber’s expansion in the capital.

A spokesman for Mr Osborne said “all business meetings where policy affecting individual companies was discussed were properly declared”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjpMt_0gbIOQ3U00

The meeting with Uber took place at a private dinner in the US state of California , where the company is based.

An internal Uber email stated that this was better than a meeting in London because “this is a much more private affair with no hanger-on officials or staffers”, the BBC reported.

Other meetings were held between Uber lobbyists and current or former ministers including Priti Patel, Sajid Javid , Matt Hancock and Michael Gove, according to the corporation.

Mr Johnson ultimately abandoned his review, and Uber was able to increase its number of drivers in London.

An Uber spokeswoman said: “Engaging with policymakers is standard practice for businesses, and Uber fulfils all of its obligations to disclose its lobbying when required to do so.

“In turn, it is the responsibility of elected officials to disclose meetings when they are required to do so.”

Ministers insist rules were followed, the BBC said.

Mr Osborne’s spokesman said: “The premise of this investigation is wrong.

“Far from being secret, it was the explicit and publicly-announced policy of the coalition government to meet with global tech businesses, persuade them to invest in Britain and create jobs here.

All business meetings where policy affecting individual companies was discussed were properly declared

Spokesman for ex-chancellor George Osborne

“It was a policy that made the UK the tech capital of Europe.

“All business meetings where policy affecting individual companies was discussed were properly declared – something no previous administration did.

“While the government inherited from its predecessors a tax code that meant the tech companies paid little tax, it was George Osborne as chancellor who – with Germany – initiated the international OECD negotiations to change that, a process which led to the widely welcomed global agreement last year.”

Mr Javid denied having any undisclosed meetings with Uber while he was business secretary.

At a press conference to launch his Tory leadership campaign, he said: “Any meetings that I would have had with Uber would have been reported. So if they have not been reported in the ministerial transparency declarations, then I didn’t have them.”

In October last year, some 136 countries and jurisdictions agreed to impose a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% by 2023.

The Uber files were leaked to the Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and several media organisations, including BBC Panorama.

They reportedly also show extensive lobbying of other European politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron in August 2014 when he was minister for the economy, and ex-EU commissioner Neelie Kroes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Don’t interrupt me’: Russian ambassador snaps at UK reporter

The Russian ambassador snapped at a Sky News reporter when things turned tense during an interview about the war in Ukraine.Andrei Kelin told Dermot Murnaghan he would stop the interview if he continued to “interrupt” the answers he was giving. “Don't interrupt me,” the ambassador said. “We have an agreement. If you will continue to interrupt me, I will stop the interview.”Kelin made the comment after Murnaghan suggested Russia is shelling civilians in Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
EUROPE
The Independent

Tory leadership race - live: Truss promises tax breaks as candidates branded ‘travelling circus’

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has pledged that families could receive tax breaks of up to £2,500 to help them take time out of work to look after children or other family members, as the race to become the next leader was branded a “travelling circus” by Keir Starmer.Ms Truss has promised a radical overhaul of the taxation system if she gets into Downing Street that would also include ditching green levies on energy bills and reversing an increase to national insurance.It comes after the five contenders to become the UK’s next prime minister clashed over tax cuts and...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory rivals round on Mordaunt over trans issues and tax cuts in televised clash

The campaign teams of the remaining Tory leadership contenders have been assessing the impact of the first TV debate which saw Penny Mordaunt come under fire over her plans for tax cuts and her record on transgender issues.Amid a series of bruising exchanges, the international trade minister said the attacks by her rivals showed she was the candidate to beat in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.“I take it as a big fat compliment that no-one wants to run against me,” she said after finishing an unexpectedly strong second in the first two rounds of voting by MPs.One snap poll...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat says Boris Johnson is not honest as other leadership rivals unable to answer

Tom Tugendhat has said that Boris Johnson is not an honest man, breaking with other Tory leadership rivals who were unable to give a straight verdict on the prime minister’s integrity.The foreign affairs committee chair won the first round of applause of the night from the audience at Channel 4’s live debate for his response to the question – posed to each of the five candidates – of whether Mr Johnson was honest.Following lengthy answers by each candidate save for Kemi Badenoch, who laughed and said “sometimes”, Mr Tugendhat began shaking his head and replied “no” before host Krishnan...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Nurses say reported 5% pay rise from Boris Johnson ‘not remotely acceptable’

Boris Johnson’s planned 5% pay rise for millions of public sector workers is insufficient and will not be found “remotely acceptable” by nurses, according to a union.A Cabinet minister has told the Financial Times the Government will agree to pay rises averaging about 5% for the 2.5 million staff in the sector, who include nurses, teachers, police, civil servants and members of the armed forces.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has previously set out the case for a pay rise of 5% above the level of retail price index inflation, which is currently over 11%.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
George Osborne
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Neelie Kroes
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘I had no choice’: The people who regret becoming parents

Megan* was 24 when she was pressured to have her first child. She was a member of her local Church of England parish church, and her partner was the vicar’s eldest son. Young and in love, they decided to get married so they could consummate their relationship, but Megan was soon being pushed by her now husband and his family to have children. “I felt that it was my duty, and I had no choice,” Megan tells me. “I wasn’t made aware of my obligation to have children straight away. If I had been, I wouldn’t have gotten married.”Megan had...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: The government’s SEND review proposals risk making a bad situation worse

Outside the carnival freak show of the Tory leadership content, the government is still sort of doing things.Take the SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) review. That opening quote pretty much sums up the way parents at the sharp end, and the organisations representing them, feel about this document and other aspects of current education policy (the execrable schools bill being a prime example).The Education Committee has recognised this. That quote was actually contained in a zinger fired at the Department for Education (DfE) by Robert Halfon, its Tory chair, earlier this week.“We are concerned that, if key stakeholders believe...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#European Union#Uk#Bbc
The Independent

Voices: All the times Boris Johnson showed he had main character syndrome

There are a few things amiss with having a man like Boris Johnson as prime minister. But one thing stands out. It is a perspective that I believe to be so embedded into his psyche, it manifests itself as all his worst traits – whether it be the clown-like bravado, glib speeches, loud lies, his disregard for the rules and general entitlement, that floppy devil-may-care lid of his or his frankly infantile approach to global pandemics: it is everything about him. The man has main character syndrome.For those who are unfamiliar with the term, this hedonistic trait is reserved...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lawyer, 37, who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose is sent for assessment at mental hospital

A lawyer who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food at Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose stores after hearing the voice of Boris Johnson has been sent for assessment at a mental hospital. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, wandered into three stores on Fulham Palace Road, west London, carrying a bucketful...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Tory leadership candidate says she will ‘eliminate’ right to protection from torture and inhuman treatment

A Conservative party leadership candidate has said she would "eliminate" human rights law protecting people from torture and inhuman treatment.Suella Braverman, who has made it into the second round of the contest to replace Boris Johnson, said Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights was tying the government's hands.She argued that the government's policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda could be found illegal under the protections Britain committed to in 1953, and they would have to go. Article 3 stipulates: "No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."Her comments...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Germany
The Independent

Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse ranked as one of London’s worst restaurants

Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse in London has been ranked as one of the worst restaurants in the capital on TripAdvisor.The eatery dominated social media feeds in the weeks after it opened its doors in September 2021, and quickly earned a reputation for its eye-watering prices.Less than a year later, the establishment currently ranks as the 17,426th best restaurant out of 17,495 in London – just 69 places above the worst-rated place to eat. Overall, the restaurant is rated two stars out of the potential five and has 132 reviews.Of these, 30 rate the restaurant as “excellent”, while 76 give...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv strikes deal with Putin to free grain blocked by Russia

Turkey has announced a deal with the governments of Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.The deal was set to be signed when the parties meet again next week and included joint controls for checking grains in ports and Turkey ensuring the safety of Black Sea export routes for Ukrainian grain.Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Vladimir Putin’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat”.Mr Sullivan’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Coca-Cola responds to rumours Coke Zero is being discontinued

Coca-Cola has responded to rumours that its popular Coke Zero drink will be discontinued in the UK.Speculation started after fast fashion brand Boohoo posted to their Facebook page this week, writing: “BREAKING - Coke Zero is being discontinued in the UK”.The post caused a panic among social media users, many of whom said how much they loved the beverage.“They’re discontinuing coke zero? Nah this is my last f***ing straw,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another added: “WDYM [what do you mean] COKE ZERO IS BEING DISCONTINUED.”WDYM COKE ZERO IS BEING DISCONTINUED— bee 🍮 semi ia (@heavenlykals) June 21,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy