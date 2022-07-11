ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CATS, LYNX See More Delayed Services Due to Staffing Issues

By TheOlympiaDShow
 2 days ago

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Public transportation in Charlotte continues to be strained after experiencing weeks of staffing issues.

The city saw serval delays in transportation services on Sunday.

Both CityLYNX and CATS bus services were delayed due to 40 driver absences. CityLYNX operated on a 45-minute delay.

Staffing issues have been the root of the transportation system’s problem. CATS is asking that the public be patient while they work to address an industry-wide labor issue.

Last month for two consecutive days, approximately 100 CATS bus operators were reported absent.

A three-day labor hiring event is being held this week in Charlotte to combat the issue.

Read the full story here.

