ON THE HILL: Maryland gun carry provision pt. 1

The public is invited to help honor the arrival of the new Maryland Dove to St. Mary’s City, Maryland on August 27, 2022. Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) will open at 10 a.m. on August 27, 2022, with the ship scheduled to sail in between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (weather permitting). After the ship’s arrival, there will be an 11:30 a.m. commissioning ceremony at the Margaret Brent pavilion, where the ship’s log will officially be given to the museum by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM). The day continues with a ribbon cutting down at the Maryland Dove dock, officially welcoming guests aboard. Timed tours of the new vessel will take place from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. These tours will be registered only.

