Maryland State

ON THE HILL: Maryland gun carry provision pt. 1

By Tom Fitzgerald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a Supreme Court ruling on gun carry rights, Maryland Governor...

Anti-abortion activist sentenced for trespassing

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A pro-life activist in Virginia has been sentenced to jail time while state officials debate the future of abortion access in the Commonwealth. Activist Lauren Handy was sentenced to 30 days in jail after trespassing at an Alexandria abortion clinic last year. She began her sentence immediately at the Alexandria detention facility. In March, federal prosecutors charged Handy and eight others for violating federal civil rights laws related to a protest at a Washington, D.C. clinic.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Maryland Board of Public Works calls on General Assembly to provide gas tax relief

(The Center Square) – Maryland’s Republican governor again called out the General Assembly, two chambers each majority Democrats. During a recent meeting of the Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is a candidate for governor, and Treasurer Derek Davis, the trio discussed the state’s gas tax and inflation and how it is negatively affecting Maryland residents.
MARYLAND STATE
In visit to New Hampshire, Maryland governor sparks 2024 speculation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is wrapping up a two-day swing through New Hampshire, sparking speculation about a possible presidential run in 2024. Hogan has called on fellow Republicans to make a clean break with former President Donald Trump. He said Tuesday that he knows his presence in New Hampshire will get people talking.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland State
2022 Maryland governor candidate profile: Peter Franchot

As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage from 11 News, WBALTV.com has the information you need to cast your vote for Maryland governor in 2022. Polls consistently show Peter Franchot, Democrat candidate for governor, as the front runner. He told 11 News about his plans to improve education, mass transit and tame inflation, and how he wants to be the state's "self-improvement" chief executive.
MARYLAND STATE
Kelly Schulz Accuses Democratic Leadership Of Meddling In Maryland GOP Primary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican candidate for governor Kelly Schulz has accused the Democratic Governor Association (DGA) of interfering in the Republican Gubernatorial Primary Election by running campaign ads to promote her opponent, State Delegate Dan Cox. This accusation comes amid the revelation that the Democrats have been running ads...
MARYLAND STATE
Closures & delays: Maryland schools, government offices & businesses

BALTIMORE -- People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday's storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage resulted in some closures and delays Wednesday. To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather.
MARYLAND STATE
Larry Hogan
Maryland State Police Conceal Carry Gun Application Numbers Shoot Up

Maryland State Police say there has been an increase in applications for conceal-carry gun permits. This comes after the US Supreme Court struck down “good cause” type provisions in eight “may issue” states like New York, and after Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order to eliminate the state’s key requirement for granting those permits.
MARYLAND STATE
New Maryland Dove To Arrive at HSMC

The public is invited to help honor the arrival of the new Maryland Dove to St. Mary’s City, Maryland on August 27, 2022. Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) will open at 10 a.m. on August 27, 2022, with the ship scheduled to sail in between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (weather permitting). After the ship’s arrival, there will be an 11:30 a.m. commissioning ceremony at the Margaret Brent pavilion, where the ship’s log will officially be given to the museum by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM). The day continues with a ribbon cutting down at the Maryland Dove dock, officially welcoming guests aboard. Timed tours of the new vessel will take place from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. These tours will be registered only.
MARYLAND STATE
Study finds Maryland gas tax holiday did save customers money at the pump, but ultimately increased prices

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland's gas tax holiday may have scored drivers some savings after all, according to a study done by economists at the University of Pennsylvania. The state was the first in the nation to pass the holiday, suspending its state tax of 36.1 cents per gallon on gas and 36.85 cents a gallon on diesel for nearly a month. Gas stations across the area were swarmed just before the state’s holiday finally came to an end in April.
MARYLAND STATE
Beyond MoCo: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Signs Law Allowing D.C. Residents 21+ to Self-Prescribe Marijuana

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law the Medical Marijuana Self-Certification Emergency Amendment Act of 2022. The new law allows D.C. residents over the age of 21 to self-prescribe medical marijuana, allowing them to enter and purchase marijuana at dispensaries without the need for a doctor’s recommendation for a medical marijuana card.
POLITICS
Cleanup underway across central Maryland after storms cut power to thousands

(WBFF) — Families across central Maryland are assessing the damage the day after storms ripped through central Maryland. The storm appears to have hit Carroll, Baltimore, and Harford counties the hardest. The BGE Power Outage map shows more than 60,000 still without power. Early information indicates that most of...
MARYLAND STATE
Smithsonian scientists work to save Maryland's marshes and beyond

The Chesapeake Bay’s marshes have been called the lungs of the bay. They provide habitat for fish and waterfowl. The marshes clean polluted bay waters and slow the power of floods and storms. That’s why the scientists at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center are studying how to preserve marshes...
MARYLAND STATE
Cleanup continues after storms leave extensive damage across Maryland

Trees uprooted, homes sliced in half and thousands still left without power. The cleanup continues in parts of northern Maryland after a powerful storm leaves behind damage for miles. | LINK: Power outages across Maryland. Video: Morning cleanup efforts in Baltimore and Carroll counties. STORM DAMAGE IN BALTIMORE COUNTY. Baltimore...
MARYLAND STATE
Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric. Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning. Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages. In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning. Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Study: Childcare in DC costs 85% more than national average

WASHINGTON - The cost of daycare across the country continues to rise. A new study conducted by Care.com shows families in D.C. are paying almost 85% more than the national average for childcare, which is $226 a week. Parents in the District, according to the report, are paying an average...
EDUCATION

