The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday (7/9) evening in the 6,600 block of Grayson Springs Road. According to investigators, a woman shot a man in the hip with a small caliber handgun. The victim, identified as 42 year-old Jeremy Stinnett, of Clarkson, was airlifted from near scene to University of Louisville Hospital. The suspect was questioned by authorities and later released. No other details were immediately available.

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO