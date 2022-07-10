ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn's Italian community celebrates annual lifting of the Giglio

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA centuries-old tradition paraded through the streets of Williamsburg,...

www.cbsnews.com

nypressnews.com

45 Years Ago Tonight, a Blackout Struck New York City

As it happened, the city was in the midst of a mayoral race at the time. Ed Koch, a long-shot candidate and longtime progressive, capitalized on the fear and outrage spreading across the city to refashion himself into the law-and-order candidate. It’s entirely possible that without the blackout, he never would have been elected mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Raid Will Send a Pest-Fighting Team to Your NYC Apartment Today

New Yorkers love their summer, but unfortunately, the city's insects do too. With temperatures increasing and bug season coming to its peak, it can be difficult to tackle unwanted pests in your apartment, whether it's a quasi-harmless mosquito, a "ManhattAnt" or every New Yorker's archenemy: the cockroach. Luckily, Raid is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

21 Top Things to Do in Brooklyn

Once an independent city and now the most populous of the five boroughs of New York City, Brooklyn boasts enough exciting things to see and do to last a lifetime, let alone a short visit. This epicenter of groundbreaking music, art and cultural centers is overflowing with history and creativity on every block. Immigrants have called Brooklyn home for generations, and the borough remains a multicultural utopia – 1 in 4 Brooklyn residents identify as Jewish, for example. With so much diversity here, Brooklyn has near-endless options for dining, drinking and shopping; its business owners represent nations across the globe. Particularly ingrained in the local culture and a must-try for visitors are Brooklyn's bagels and pizza, brought over by European immigrants.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Italian
norwoodnews.org

North Riverdale: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 6327 Broadway

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in the North Riverdale section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects, and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residential units and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect, NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)’s online portal, are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
NY1

The roots and history of Jerome Avenue in the Bronx

A long time ago, in a borough not so far away, I lived on 1055 Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street in the Bronx, a long fly ball away from the old Yankee Stadium. I only lived there for about 18 months before moving to my father's native Staten Island, but my mother did all of her growing up at just blocks away on 1115 Jerome Avenue, attending nearby Taft High School.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Family breakfast came before deadly tragedy in capsized boat on NYC Hudson River: ‘Never imagined what ended up happening’

The group of a dozen relatives, some visiting from Colombia and Miami, gathered for a New Jersey breakfast before heading for a chartered boat ride on the Hudson River. Family friend Albeiro Orozco recalled giving 7-year-old Julian Vasquez a lollipop as the crew departed his Elizabeth, N.J., restaurant for their Tuesday adventure. The youngster, along with fellow passenger Lindelia Vasquez, 47, died less than three hours later after their boat capsized in a horrifying mishap that left two others relatives in critical condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

