Brooklyn's Italian community celebrates annual lifting of the Giglio

Once an independent city and now the most populous of the five boroughs of New York City, Brooklyn boasts enough exciting things to see and do to last a lifetime, let alone a short visit. This epicenter of groundbreaking music, art and cultural centers is overflowing with history and creativity on every block. Immigrants have called Brooklyn home for generations, and the borough remains a multicultural utopia – 1 in 4 Brooklyn residents identify as Jewish, for example. With so much diversity here, Brooklyn has near-endless options for dining, drinking and shopping; its business owners represent nations across the globe. Particularly ingrained in the local culture and a must-try for visitors are Brooklyn's bagels and pizza, brought over by European immigrants.

