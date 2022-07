Alexandar Georgiev shared his excitement about the opportunity to join Colorado this fall after inking a three-year deal with the club. For the first time since being acquired by the Colorado Avalanche last Thursday - via a trade with the New York Rangers that sent Colorado's third-round and fifth-round selections in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to the Big Apple - goaltender Alexandar Georgiev spoke with media on Tuesday afternoon via Zoom and shared his thoughts on the new chapter of his career.

