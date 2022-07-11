ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Two Clouded Leopards Born at Nashville Zoo

By Michael Aldrich
Nashville Parent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville Zoo is thrilled to announce the birth of a male and female clouded leopard on June 30. The cubs weighed in at about half a pound and measured around 4 inches in length at birth which is much larger than the average cub. Nashville Zoo now has 16 clouded leopards...

nashvilleparent.com

Comments / 0

 

