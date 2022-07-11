SUPERB WOMAN: Kelly Allen Gray

This week more than 1,200 pastors and faith leaders from around the world will meet in Dallas at Concord Church for the E.K. Bailey Expository Preaching Conference. “The focus is really on helping pastors and leaders, both to be able to preach through this current season and climate that America is facing as well as lead their churches through this post-COVID environment in a way to build strong congregations as well as strong communities,” said Concord pastor Bryan Carter.

