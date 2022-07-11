ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

SUPERB WOMAN: Kelly Allen Gray

By Texas Metro News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Allen Gray is the Executive Director of the AIDS OUTREACH CENTER in Fort Worth. Prior to joining, she served nine years...

Dallas considers clear backpack mandate for school safety￼

Dallas students will only be allowed to use clear backpacks next school year if officials sign off on a policy aimed at improving campus safety. The shift would come just months after the deadly Uvalde massacre, which refocused education leaders across the country on preventing future school shootings. Dallas ISD...
DALLAS, TX
KIII TV3

The hospital where JFK died is coming down

DALLAS — Hospital walls that hold tens of thousands of memories, including a pivotal moment in United States history, will be torn down piece by piece. Dallas County is saying goodbye to the former Parkland Memorial Hospital, the place where President John F. Kennedy succumbed to his injuries after being shot by Lee Harvey Oswald on Nov. 22, 1963.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Concord Church Conference Hosts 1,200 Pastors

This week more than 1,200 pastors and faith leaders from around the world will meet in Dallas at Concord Church for the E.K. Bailey Expository Preaching Conference. “The focus is really on helping pastors and leaders, both to be able to preach through this current season and climate that America is facing as well as lead their churches through this post-COVID environment in a way to build strong congregations as well as strong communities,” said Concord pastor Bryan Carter.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Northwest Dallas neighborhood frustrated with short-term rentals

DALLAS - Another Dallas neighborhood is frustrated after a short-term rental brought dozens of people the smell of drugs and trash to their usually quiet neighborhood last weekend. A city councilwoman says the Dallas Police Department and code enforcement are investigating exactly what went on inside the home. After the...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Denton breakfast café thrills far east Dallas with new location in Mesquite

A beloved Denton-based breakfast chain expands its Dallas-Fort Worth footprint with a new location coming soon to a city that dearly deserves it: Mesquite. Seven Mile Cafe, the healthy restaurant noted for bountiful breakfasts and vegan-friendly fare, is opening a location at 3817 Pavillion Court, in a space that was most recently Zenna Thai and Japanese Restaurant. The building faces 635 off Town East Boulevard in what is a growing restaurant row.
MESQUITE, TX
cityofbalchsprings.com

Back to School Food Assistance

Applications for food assistance will be accepted from student households. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), enacted on March 11, 2021, provided monies under the Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for economic support to communities. The City of Balch Springs targets students. This food program intends to provide...
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Pasos for Oak Cliff Expands Summer Sneaker Giveaways

Pasos for Oak Cliff, a non-profit organization providing children in need with pairs of shoes, is expanding its summer sneaker giveaway across Texas. During the pandemic, Dallas geography teacher Jesse Acosta and math tutor Alejandra Zendejas founded Pasos, which means “steps” in Spanish. When Acosta and Zendejas first started collecting shoes in 2020, it was supposed to be a one-time giveaway.
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

Chester’s Chicken Opens in Fort Worth

Chester’s Chicken, the fan-favorite fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with 1,200 locations around the country, is back in Fort Worth. The new store opened on June 30 inside the Fuel City at 1715 Haltom Road in Haltom City. Chester’s offers high quality, great-tasting fresh fried chicken, honey butter...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Eastland resident wants to break outsiders’ stereotypes of his neighborhood

When I moved here, I knew right away I would love this community — the atmosphere, the people and the culture. The atmosphere is friendly based on how social the tenants are. There is the “hood” stereotype here when outsiders see us. But those stereotypes don’t define us. Our mannerisms are peaceful. The neighbors here keep me humble and charismatic.
EASTLAND, TX
invisiblepeople.tv

Another Homeless Hate Crime Goes Unpunished in Dallas

In Dallas, Texas, a fire burns openly on a small grassy patch of land. The rescue team is tasked with protecting residents from the growing hazard. But one responder, a man by the name of Brad Cox, is too consumed by a different fire – the flames of hatred in his own heart – to act in accordance with his job description.
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

Hurtado Barbecue to Open in Fort Worth

With two successful Hurtado Barbecue locations under his belt, owner Brandon Hurtado is now bringing his Tex-Mex style craft barbecue to Fort Worth. Hurtado told What Now Dallas he doesn’t have to do much to get the space ready and hopes to open the third location for Hurtado Barbecue at 1116 8th Ave. in Fort Worth this October if not sooner.
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Eight Restaurants Participate In DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week is back for its 25th anniversary, and this time, eight local restaurants will participate in the culinary event. Next month, 22 restaurants will be offering two-to-three-course prix fixe lunches and dinners benefitting Lena Pope, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit that supports mental and behavioral health for children and families. Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse, Moxie’s and Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar are all participating from Southlake, while The Classic Cafe is participating in Roanoke, according to a media release. In Grapevine, Mac’s On Main, Perry’s Steakhouse and Bacchus Kitchen + Bar will be offering dinner specials, as well as Colleyville’s Next Bistro.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

In loving memory

Born in: Milo, Oklahoma. Resided in: Fort Worth, Texas. Mazell Dennis passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was 93. Service: Monday, July 11, 2022 at 10 am, Wade Funeral Home and Crematory. 4140 West Pioneer Parkway in Arlington.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Off the Bone Barbeque

Off the Bone Barbeque is a Dallas Texas BBQ favorite serving up the best gourmet barbecue you’ll ever taste. Pitmaster Dwight Harvey is proud to present his famous baby back ribs, smoked brisket, sausage, pulled pork and smoked chicken. Located at 1734 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75215 – Phone: 214-565-9551.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Why Fort Worth and North Texas is a hub for autonomous trucking

In a shipping container yard at the Alliance Mobility Innovation Zone, a semi-truck moves around the yard. The steering wheel is turning. The wheels are moving. But there is no driver — at least not inside the truck. Instead, an ITS ConGlobal employee is driving the truck from behind...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

'It just keeps getting worse': Fort Worth's West 7th Street construction project delayed – again

FORT WORTH, Texas — More than a year after work began, the road construction project along Fort Worth’s West 7th Street has been delayed…again. The city’s department of transportation and public works said the project should now be mostly finished by the end of August, but work near the railroad crossing at Montgomery Plaza could push completion to October.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County plans to use $25 million in federal funds to bolster small businesses￼

The pandemic hit Florence “Flo” Salazar Bruner and her 24-year-old business, Firehouse Auto Sales, harder than most. After suffering life-threatening injuries from a car accident, Salazar Bruner awoke to a new reality for her independent auto dealership. The pandemic spooked customers away from big purchases like cars. Now, skyrocketing prices are pushing people out of purchasing used vehicles.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

