Duluth, MN

Things to Do in Duluth

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for fun things to do in Duluth with your...

MIX 108

Adult Store ‘Adam & Eve’ Opens In Duluth

There is a new adult store that has recently opened up shop in the Twin Ports. You can find 'Adam & Eve Duluth' near the Miller Hill Mall area. The newest shop in town can be found at 2116 Maple Grove Road, where Bender Shoes was located. Before Benders, I remember it being Premiere Video which was one of my favorite places to go. My dad would browse the movies as I would decide which Sega Genesis game to play that weekend. So the building went from movies to shoes and now back to a store that still sells movies, but maybe offers a little more than what a video rental place offers.
Northland FAN 106.5

This Tour Of Downtown Duluth Video Paints An Unflattering Picture Of The City

If you've been scanning Facebook lately, chances are you've seen friends sharing a video that paints an unflattering picture of Duluth. The video is called 'Tour Of Downtown Duluth' and it's posted on a YouTube page called Save Duluth MN. The page currently features three videos, but the 'Tour Of Downtown Duluth' video has been viewed significantly more than the other two.
DULUTH, MN
B105

New Restaurant Opening In Superior Next Month

Warning: reading this story will make your mouth water. A brand new restaurant is opening in Superior, Wisconsin next month and it looks amazing. This is one of many amazing new restaurants that have opened in the Twin Ports recently. A new taco shop opened in the Lincoln Park area of Duluth back in May to great acclaim. The spot is called Hungry Hippie Tacos and it is the second location for the taco shop.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Work underway on an Ashley Furniture store in Duluth

Crews are busy working on the former Shopko store location in Duluth, off of Central Entrance. The sign says it's going to be an Ashley Furniture store, and that the company is hiring. The outside of the building is getting a remodel, and is now a light yellow color. According...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Make Onion Rings From The Old London Inn In Duluth

I don't know if I am dating myself by talking about this, do you remember the old London Inn?. Bizapedia says London Inn Inc. first filed to do business in Duluth, Minnesota in 1963. They typically served fast food. Families and kids ate there. I mean high school and college-aged kids. Mostly on the weekends.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Pick Your Own Strawberries 2022 Kicks Off

CARLTON, Minn.– “We have all natural strawberries. You can eat these right out of the field. There’s no pesticides on them, and they are just fabulous berries,” Spectrum Strawberry Farm co-owner, Steve Schulstrom, said. Over 400 cars lines up at 9 a.m. Saturday morning in Carlton,...
CARLTON, MN
B105

Legendary Country Act Shenendoah Headlining Outdoor Concert In Two Harbors

Lovin' Lake County is bringing Shenandoah to Two Harbors for an outdoor concert with local acts Rafe Carlson, and Heidi Pack of Whiskey Trail. Shenandoah owned the country charts in the early 90s with hits like "Two Dozen Roses", "Church On Cumberland Road", and "Next To You, Next To Me", winning a Grammys and several other Country Music Awards. Lovin' Lake County, Lake County's official tourism bureau, will be putting on it's first outdoor concert.
TWO HARBORS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
B105

Born Too Late Holding Album Release Party In Superior Wisconsin

Born Too Late is well known in the Twin Ports for doing songs that don't fit their age demo, but they do them well, as though they lived through them. Now, they are bringing out a CD of original songs, and to my surprise, is nothing like the songs they play, and not to my surprise is very good. This mostly acoustic album was recorded by Eric Swanson at Sacred Heart Music. The songs are very good and the vocals are great.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

A Minnesota veteran’s home celebrating 30 years of caring for heroes

Celebrating 30 years of providing a home and services for veterans, their families, and the community is what silver bay veterans home has been able to do. "We have nine staff who have been here for thirty years. Hearing those stories, some of them legitimate and some of them you can not share again, but all of them are fun, said Randall Walz, Silver Bay Veterans Home Public Affairs Coordinator. All of them tear worth and amazing, and I just think that is an amazing story that we have a community and a friendship and a family that is all a part of this place."
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Video alleges fired Cloquet hockey coach intended to meet teen in Sleepy Eye

Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Cloquet hockey coach has been fired after he allegedly solicited sex from someone he believed was a 16-year-old boy. A group called Midwest Predator Catchers orchestrated the sting, which was filmed at Allison Park in Sleepy...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; Pine; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 456 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CARLTON CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING PINE ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Pedestrian dies after 16-year-old driver strikes her in Duluth: police

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old driver hit and killed a 39-year-old pedestrian in Duluth on Sunday, authorities said. According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to the crash on Glenwood Street and Old Howard Mill Road at 11:15 p.m. on July 10. The pedestrian, identified as Jessica Jimenez, had been struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Area Arrests And Drug Seizures During June

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has released figures from 39 search warrants that were executed in the month of June. Among the items confiscated were 14 firearms, 97.5 grams of heroin, over 280 grams of fentanyl, nearly 1,712 grams of meth, 19.2 grams of cocaine and hundreds of counterfeit pills.
DULUTH, MN

