ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Red Sox rookie Jeter Downs comes up clutch vs. Yankees: ‘Can’t really put into words’

By Ryan Gaydos
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

Boston Red Sox shortstop Jeter Downs was the hero Saturday night against the rival New York Yankees. The game was tied 3-3 going into the 10th inning. The Yankees scored two runs in the top half of the 10th, setting the stage for Downs’ heroics. Jeter Downs of...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds: Gerrit Cole vs. Graham Ashcraft

After a day off on Monday, the Yankees return to the Bronx tonight to begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. While this ought to be a favorable series for the Bronx Bombers since the Reds find themselves in the basement of one of baseball’s worst divisions, this is not a series that the Yankees can overlook. After starting the season a horrid 3-22, Cincy has posted a very respectable 29-22 record since May 5th, and they’re currently riding a four-game winning streak that includes a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 6, Red Sox 11: Implosion ruins terrific start to ballgame

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way. No, we’re not talking about Revolutionary Paris, but rather Boston on a Sunday night, where the Yankees staked themselves to a 6-2 lead only to see the Red Sox score nine unanswered runs to win the finale of their four-game set, 11-6.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rays spoil Chris Sale's return for Red Sox

Tampa Bay ruined a strong 2022 debut by Boston left-hander Chris Sale with a wild sixth inning as the Rays defeated the Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Sale, who had not pitched since last October due to a broken rib, threw 78 pitches in five innings. He held the Rays scoreless and allowed only three hits. The seven-time All-Star struck out five.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Tampa Bay Rays beat Boston Red Sox 10-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Yandy Díaz had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Monday night. Díaz's 10th multihit game since June 26 raised his batting average to .500 (27 for 54) over his last 15 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS New York

Red Sox score 9 straight, rally past Yanks for split

BOSTON — Jeter Downs' bases-loaded blooper against Aroldis Chapman dropped in off DJ LeMahieu's glove to break a sixth-inning tie, and the Boston Red Sox scored nine unanswered runs to rally past the New York Yankees 11-6 on Sunday night. After losing the first two games of the series...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy