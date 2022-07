The Australian’s future at the British F1 team has been questionable for some time now. Daniel Ricciardo's future at the McLaren Formula 1 team has been unsure for most of the current racing season. A series of ups and downs—but mostly downs—have cast a large shadow over his racing seat, which many reports claim will be up for grabs at the end of the year. Not according to the Australian, however, who took to his Instagram account Wednesday morning to say that he remains "committed to McLaren" until the end of 2023.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO