Pick of the Week: Pixies “There’s A Moon On”

When you think of the best cities in the world, does Boston come to your mind? Well according to Time Out’s latest list, it should. Each year, Time Out does a survey and asks around 20,000 people who live in cities all over the world what they think the best city is. There is several criteria that is looked at when coming up with this list. Included is restaurants, bars, nightlife and museums just to name a few. The goal of the list is to give people places to put on their travel bucket lists. There are 53 cities on this year’s list. Where does Boston rank? #29. People describe Boston as a city that has something for everyone. They also stress that it’s better to visit in the summer because the city is very walkable. The swan boats are mentioned as well as a couple of local bars and eateries like Club Cafe. Now that we know Boston has come in at #29, let’s explore the top 13 cities and places for you to add to your travel bucket list this year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO