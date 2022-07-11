ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant after flooding

NPR
 3 days ago

One of the nation's largest suppliers of baby formula has reopened its Sturgis, Mich., plant after severe flooding from heavy rains forced it to temporarily shut down in mid-June. The Abbott Nutrition facility reopened July 1 and began producing EleCare, its specialty baby formula, an Abbott spokesperson told CBS...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Officials suggest pipeline company hid problems after spill

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors suspect a Wyoming company of potentially concealing problems with a pipeline that broke in 2015 and spilled more than 50,000 gallons (240,000 liters) of crude into Montana’s Yellowstone River, fouling a small city’s drinking water supply, court filings show. The government is suing Bridger Pipeline for violations of environmental laws in the 2015 spill, which came after the line buried beneath the Yellowstone became exposed and broke when ice scoured the river bottom near Glendive, Montana. The accident came a few years after an Exxon-Mobil pipeline spilled into the river near Billings, The spills helped put a national focus on the nation’s aging pipeline network, which has continued to suffer high profile accidents including recent spills in Louisiana and California. A survey of Bridger’s pipeline on the company’s behalf in 2011 included a note that the pipe was buried only 1.5 feet (0.5 meters) beneath the ever-shifting river bottom. That would have put it at heightened risk of breaking.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Sturgis, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Sturgis, MI
NPR

A company is seeking FDA approval for the 1st nonprescription birth control

A Paris-based drug company is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an over-the-counter birth control pill. If approved, it would be the first oral contraceptive available in the U.S. without a prescription. For more details on this, we're joined now by NPR's Allison Aubrey. Hey, Allison.
INDUSTRY
NPR

Sharks are making a comeback in the waters of Long Island

It is hard to see the bright side of a shark bite. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Recent shark attacks - there have been at least three incidents... UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: Two recent shark attacks. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #3: A fisherman and his son nearly running into a 12-foot great white shark off...
ANIMALS
NPR

These Brazilian besties are inventing an mRNA vaccine as a gift to the world

Until now, Pfizer and Moderna have had a lock on the most cutting-edge vaccines against the coronavirus, the ones using mRNA. And they've refused to share what they know. But in Brazil, two scientists have formed a remarkable partnership to challenge that. NPR's Nurith Aizenman traveled to their facility in Rio de Janeiro.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy