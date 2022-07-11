Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant after flooding

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors suspect a Wyoming company of potentially concealing problems with a pipeline that broke in 2015 and spilled more than 50,000 gallons (240,000 liters) of crude into Montana’s Yellowstone River, fouling a small city’s drinking water supply, court filings show. The government is suing Bridger Pipeline for violations of environmental laws in the 2015 spill, which came after the line buried beneath the Yellowstone became exposed and broke when ice scoured the river bottom near Glendive, Montana. The accident came a few years after an Exxon-Mobil pipeline spilled into the river near Billings, The spills helped put a national focus on the nation’s aging pipeline network, which has continued to suffer high profile accidents including recent spills in Louisiana and California. A survey of Bridger’s pipeline on the company’s behalf in 2011 included a note that the pipe was buried only 1.5 feet (0.5 meters) beneath the ever-shifting river bottom. That would have put it at heightened risk of breaking.

