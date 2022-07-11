Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant after flooding
One of the nation's largest suppliers of baby formula has reopened its Sturgis, Mich., plant after severe flooding from heavy rains forced it to temporarily shut down in mid-June. The Abbott Nutrition facility reopened July 1 and began producing EleCare, its specialty baby formula, an Abbott spokesperson told CBS...
The troubling presence of misleading or downright propagandizing claims of exposure-based fentanyl incidents remains a cause of concern for advocates of common sense drug education, with the latest development in this ongoing issue centering on a story out of the Nashville area. As you’ve probably seen floating around social media...
FOURTEEN states are sending direct payments to millions of residents over the course of this summer. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, 14 states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates. For instance, Maine has also been sending out rebate checks worth...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors suspect a Wyoming company of potentially concealing problems with a pipeline that broke in 2015 and spilled more than 50,000 gallons (240,000 liters) of crude into Montana’s Yellowstone River, fouling a small city’s drinking water supply, court filings show. The government is suing Bridger Pipeline for violations of environmental laws in the 2015 spill, which came after the line buried beneath the Yellowstone became exposed and broke when ice scoured the river bottom near Glendive, Montana. The accident came a few years after an Exxon-Mobil pipeline spilled into the river near Billings, The spills helped put a national focus on the nation’s aging pipeline network, which has continued to suffer high profile accidents including recent spills in Louisiana and California. A survey of Bridger’s pipeline on the company’s behalf in 2011 included a note that the pipe was buried only 1.5 feet (0.5 meters) beneath the ever-shifting river bottom. That would have put it at heightened risk of breaking.
As states grapple with the future of abortion, Michigan could become one of the first in the nation to let voters decide the matter. A proposed constitutional amendment there would override a 90-year-old state law that makes abortion a felony, even in the case of rape or incest. The U.S....
A Paris-based drug company is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an over-the-counter birth control pill. If approved, it would be the first oral contraceptive available in the U.S. without a prescription. For more details on this, we're joined now by NPR's Allison Aubrey. Hey, Allison.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Child care provider Damaris Mejia is about to get the biggest pay raise of her life, starting this summer: the District of Columbia will send her and her co-teachers each a big check, between $10,000 and $14,000. At last, "I will have happy teachers!" she says,...
It is hard to see the bright side of a shark bite. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Recent shark attacks - there have been at least three incidents... UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: Two recent shark attacks. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #3: A fisherman and his son nearly running into a 12-foot great white shark off...
Until now, Pfizer and Moderna have had a lock on the most cutting-edge vaccines against the coronavirus, the ones using mRNA. And they've refused to share what they know. But in Brazil, two scientists have formed a remarkable partnership to challenge that. NPR's Nurith Aizenman traveled to their facility in Rio de Janeiro.
