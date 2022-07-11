ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

“Let the guy come in and play in the US,” John McEnroe fumes over the ‘ridiculous’ US Open ban on Novak Djokovic, says ‘politicians are getting in the way’

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title by beating Nick Kyrgios in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in four sets 4-6,6-3,6-4,7-6(3) and in the process, matched Pete Sampras’ 7 Wimbledon titles. He is just one Wimbledon title away from equalling Roger Federer’s record of 8 Wimbledon titles and...

Richard Waltman
2d ago

Just get a shot and play. John McEnroe needs to mind his own business. You have to follow rules in what ever country you play no matter what sports you play in. If you don’t follow the rules you don’t get to play. Just like the wnba player in Russia. She had in possession a substance that may be legal in the US but is illegal in Russia and got caught with it when leaving the county. I hope she will get sentenced soon to time served and released to the US. Now I’m not saying the the tennis player broke the law like the basketball player did but he needs to learn know matter how famous and rich you are you have to follow rules weather they’re just rules or laws.

SPORTbible

Nick Kyrgios Fined For Behaviour At Wimbledon Final In Front Of Prince George

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been fined for his behaviour at the Wimbledon men's singles finals after losing the match to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios started strong in the match on Sunday (11 July), but things started to go downhill when he lost five consecutive points from 40-0 on his serve and went on to lose the third set, after which Djokovic became the winner of his seventh Wimbledon title.
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
John Mcenroe
Person
Roger Federer
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
Field Level Media

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Likely to Skip U.S. Open

It appears Novak Djokovic won’t be getting a chance to match Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record at the U.S. Open later this summer. The unvaccinated Djokovic reiterated Sunday that he has no plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, which would rule him out of the U.S. Open unless restrictions to enter the United States are changed.
Daily Mail

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev snubs the men's Wimbledon final as he posts a video of himself watching Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix instead - and showing off his trophies - after he and other Russian tennis stars were banned due to the war in Ukraine

Tennis' world No 1 Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at Wimbledon officials on Sunday by watching Formula One instead of the men's final, having been banned from competing at the tournament. Concerns over the prospect of the Russian star winning at SW19 - one of sport's most iconic tournaments -...
SPORTbible

Nick Kyrgios Left Fuming At Reporter Who Attempted To 'Defend' A 'Drunk' Fan

Nick Kyrgios has shut down a reporter who attempted to 'defend' a 'drunk' woman who was the subject of the Australian's frustrations during the Wimbledon final. During his Grand Slam final defeat to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios found himself once again irritated by members of the crowd and one woman in particular who he claimed had had ‘about 700 drinks’.
Sports Illustrated

Jon Wertheim’s Mailbag: Roger Federer’s Standing In GOAT Debate Could Be Slipping

This week’s mailbag includes a few post-Wimbledon questions and thoughts. A few reminders:. Full disclosure: There were a lot of post-Wimbledon questions around Nick Kyrgios. As long as a domestic violence allegation hangs over him—one that, unlike Zverev’s, is now in the legal system—we might do well to pause discussion of whether he will build upon his Wimbledon triumph, see his box office appeal outstrip his on-court lapses, or if his underarm serves are sportsmanlike.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Premier League clubs are considering segregating players at training grounds based on their vaccination status this winter in a bid to prevent outbreaks of Covid

English clubs are exploring ways of restricting the impact of a Covid spike, including the idea of separating players according to their vaccination status. The issue is back under the spotlight after Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were forced to miss the club's tour of America due to their vaccination status.
