Tempe, AZ

Ahwatukee man now elite bike maker’s president

By Janelle Molony, AFN Contributor
Ahwatukee Foothills News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhwatukee resident Bryan Mason has been named president of Pivot Cycles, Arizona’s premier bicycle manufacturer. Chris Cocalis, Pivot’s founder and CEO as well as a former professional BMX rider and inventor-turned-business-mogul, says that since opening the company in 2007, now is the perfect time to “divide and...

#Mountain Bike#Mountain Biking#Bike Trail#Vehicles#Ahwatukee#Pivot Cycles
