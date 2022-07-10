ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Infectious Disease Experts Propose Research Priorities to Refine Antibiotic Therapy

By Kenneth Bender, PharmD, MA
contagionlive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork group from infectious disease associations proposes prioritizing 6 areas of research to improve efficacy and precision of antibiotic therapy. Antibiotic therapy could more precisely target pathogens without provoking resistance and be guided by more useful parameters than minimal inhibitory concentrations (MIC) if particular areas of research are prioritized, in the...

www.contagionlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Toxic Particles Once Inhaled May Travel Directly to The Brain, Study Suggests

Air pollution doesn't just impact the health of your lungs and heart. Recent research has found fine particulate matter can also cause damage to the brain, and scientists think they've finally figured out how. In mouse models, it appears that ultra-fine particles in the air can enter the lungs, seep into the bloodstream, and ultimately invade the brain. Once the toxins are present in neurological tissue, they are much harder for the immune system to clear. In fact, the authors found airborne particles were retained in the brain for longer than any other organ in the mouse body. It's not yet clear if...
TRAVEL
HIT Consultant

Analysis: How Will The Roadmap for Diagnostic Cardiology Devices Develop?

Like most healthcare markets, the diagnostic cardiology market has had a bumpy ride in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic saw global revenues for Resting ECG devices increase in 2020, whilst ECG Management Systems, Stress ECG and Traditional Holter ECG solutions saw a market decline. Country lockdowns resulted in reduced cardiology services during the peak of the pandemic, as non-urgent appointments were delayed. 2021 showed relief for cardiac facilities as providers started to deal with the patient backlog and demand returned for all solutions to above the levels seen in 2019.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Antibiotics#Antibiotic Resistance#The Lancet Microbe#Department Of Phar
The Independent

Scientists create ‘artificial intelligence baby’ that can learn common sense

Scientists have created an artificial intelligence that is able to think and learn like a baby.The system is able to grasp the basic common sense rules of the world in the same way as humans can, the researchers who create it say.The breakthrough could not only help advance AI research but also the ways we understand the human mind, scientists say.Children’s minds are particularly interesting to AI researchers, since they are able to grasp rules and common sense in a way that remains largely mysterious. Researchers have suggested that computers could be successful in mimicking this system, and that it...
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

A Potential Cure for AIDS: Defeating HIV With a Single Injection

The technology also has the potential to be developed into a cure for AIDS. A new study from Tel Aviv University proposes a novel AIDS treatment that could be turned into a vaccine or a one-time treatment for HIV patients. The research explored modifying type B white blood cells in the patient’s body to release anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. Dr. Adi Barzel and Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad led the study, which was conducted in partnership with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), the George S. Wise department of life sciences, and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies. The study was carried out in cooperation with other researchers from Israel and the United States. The findings were published recently in the renowned journal Nature Biotechnology.
CANCER
Healthline

Is COVID-19 a Respiratory or Vascular Disease?

COVID-19 is normally associated with the lungs and respiratory system. Most people think of symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath when they think of COVID-19. However, COVID-19 can impact the entire body and cause a wide range of symptoms and complications. Strokes, a vascular system condition, are among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Microbiology
MedicalXpress

Adjustment in dosage of common drugs may be needed if you carry a Neanderthal gene variant

For a drug to be effective and not harmful it needs to be administered at the right dosage. Certain enzymes in the body eliminate drugs, and the activity of these enzymes vary between individuals. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have studied two enzymatic variants that eliminate drugs less efficiently and show that the these enzyme variants are inherited from Neanderthals.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Prior Exposure to Staphylococcus Aureus Renders Vaccine Ineffective

A recreation of a failed staph vaccine trial unveiled that previous exposure to S aureus made the vaccine candidate ineffective. Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem, as dangerous pathogens learn to mutate to evade effective treatments. Staphylococcus aureus (S aureus; SA) is one such resistant microbe, and investigators have been attempting to develop an effective vaccine for some time.
SCIENCE
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Presence of periodontitis may synergistically contribute to cancer progression via Treg and IL-6

A close causal relationship has been suggested to exist between cancer and periodontitis. We hypothesized that the immune surveillance system is impaired in patients with periodontitis, which contributes to cancer development and growth. Therefore, the present study investigated the relationship between immune surveillance mechanisms and periodontitis in cancer patients. The presence or absence of periodontitis was assessed and the peripheral blood (PB) concentrations of IL-6, immunosuppressive cytokines (VEGF, TGF-Î²1, and CCL22) and proportion of T regulatory cells (Treg, CD3"‰+"‰CD4"‰+"‰CD25"‰+"‰Foxp3"‰+) were measured. Subjects were classified into the following four groups: non-cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’), non-cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+), cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’), and cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰+). The results of a multivariate analysis showed that the PB concentration of IL-6 was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰than in C- and higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’. The PB proportion of Treg was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’, C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+"‰, and C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’. The results of this study suggested that the presence of periodontitis and cancer synergistically increased Treg in PB, which may be one of the underlying causes of immunosuppression and immune evasion in cancer. It was also suggested that the presence of periodontal disease and/or cancer also increases IL-6 in PB, which would be associated with cancer progression. These results suggest the possibility that the presence of periodontitis might synergistically contribute to cancer progression.
CANCER
Phys.org

Scientists shed light on the emergence of pathogenic bacteria

Pathogenic bacteria are highly specialized micro-organisms that are a leading cause of human, livestock and crop disease, resulting in significant health and economic loss worldwide. How these pathogens, which sometimes even live inside the cells of their hosts, once evolved is poorly understood. An international team of researchers has now found how bacterial pathogens evolved. Their work, published in Nature Microbiology today, reveals that the transition from free-living ancestors to modern day pathogens progressed in a stepwise manner—involving gene gain and loss events, but also the repurposing of existing genes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Glucosylated nanoparticles for the oral delivery of antibiotics to the proximal small intestine protect mice from gut dysbiosis

Orally delivered antibiotics can reach the caecum and colon, and induce gut dysbiosis. Here we show that the encapsulation of antibiotics in orally administered positively charged polymeric nanoparticles with a glucosylated surface enhances absorption by the proximal small intestine through specific interactions of glucose and the abundantly expressed sodium-dependent glucose transporter 1. This improves bioavailability of the antibiotics, and limits their exposure to flora in the large intestine and their accumulation in caecal and faecal contents. Compared with the standard administration of the same antibiotics, the oral administration of nanoparticle-encapsulated ampicillin, chloramphenicol or vancomycin in mice with bacterial infections in the lungs effectively eliminated the infections, decreased adverse effects on the intestinal microbiota by protecting the animals from dysbiosis-associated metabolic syndromes and from opportunistic pathogen infections, and reduced the accumulation of known antibiotic-resistance genes in commensal bacteria. Glucosylated nanocarriers may be suitable for the oral delivery of other drugs causing gut dysbiosis.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Moderna COVID-19 Booster Candidate Shows Greater Protection than Authorized Booster

The company’s investigational mRNA-1273.214 vaccine has now demonstrated significantly higher antibody titers against all tested variants. Moderna announced yesterday results from its topline line data announcing its investigational booster, mRNA-1273.214, showed greater protection against the Omicron BA.1 and BA.4/5 subvariants, as well as previous variants. According to the company,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New gene profiling technology reveals melanoma biomarkers

A new UC Davis-led study sheds light on cell type-specific biomarkers, or signs, of melanoma. The research was recently published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. Melanoma, the deadliest of the common skin cancers, is curable with early diagnosis and treatment. However, diagnosing melanoma clinically and under the microscope can be complicated by what are called melanocytic nevi—otherwise known as birth marks or moles that are non-cancerous. The development of melanoma is a multi-step process where "melanocytes," or the cells in the skin that contain melanin, mutate and proliferate. Properly identifying melanoma at an early stage is critical for improved survival.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand

The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy