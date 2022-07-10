Infectious Disease Experts Propose Research Priorities to Refine Antibiotic Therapy

A close causal relationship has been suggested to exist between cancer and periodontitis. We hypothesized that the immune surveillance system is impaired in patients with periodontitis, which contributes to cancer development and growth. Therefore, the present study investigated the relationship between immune surveillance mechanisms and periodontitis in cancer patients. The presence or absence of periodontitis was assessed and the peripheral blood (PB) concentrations of IL-6, immunosuppressive cytokines (VEGF, TGF-Î²1, and CCL22) and proportion of T regulatory cells (Treg, CD3"‰+"‰CD4"‰+"‰CD25"‰+"‰Foxp3"‰+) were measured. Subjects were classified into the following four groups: non-cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’), non-cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+), cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’), and cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰+). The results of a multivariate analysis showed that the PB concentration of IL-6 was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰than in C- and higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’. The PB proportion of Treg was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’, C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+"‰, and C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’. The results of this study suggested that the presence of periodontitis and cancer synergistically increased Treg in PB, which may be one of the underlying causes of immunosuppression and immune evasion in cancer. It was also suggested that the presence of periodontal disease and/or cancer also increases IL-6 in PB, which would be associated with cancer progression. These results suggest the possibility that the presence of periodontitis might synergistically contribute to cancer progression.

