ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Excessive Heat Warning Issued by the National Weather Service until 9PM Monday

brady-today.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that is in effect until 9 PM CDT Monday. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105-109 are expected in the Concho Valley, Big Country and...

www.brady-today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Dangerous heat today through Monday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and the US National Weather Service have reported a heat advisory to be in effect until Monday predicting temperatures to reach 108. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 103-105 and on the rise to 108 by Monday evening. Areas currently...
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 107 expected. * WHERE...Concho Valley, Big Country and the Heartland. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Heat Advisory Extended as San Angelo Concert Goers Pass Out from the Heat

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Emergency Medical Personnel were dispatched several times Thursday evening to the Bill Aylor River Stage to attend to concert goers suffering from heat related illnesses. According to emergency communications, ambulances were on standby at the country music concert as temperatures were still above 100...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! DAILY NEWS: New Convenience Store Opens Near Twin Buttes

SAN ANGELO, TX — A new convenience store has opened up shop near the turnoff into the Twin Buttes Reservoir. We have the details. Plus Steve Stango joins to show to talk pizza. He owns Lifestyles in downtown San Angelo that also houses the Stango's Coffee Shop that has the best pizza in town. Finally, we offer our opinion about splash pads.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Popular Twin Buttes Bait, Tackle & Convenience Store Closed for Decades Comes Back to Life

SAN ANGELO – A former popular bait, tackle and convenience store near Twin Buttes Reservoir has reopened on US 67 South. Pre-Ez convenience store, located at 8793 US 67 south at the corner of US-67 and Twin Buttes Marina Park Rd. south of San Angelo is now open. Many people may remember the store when it was named, SHOTS convenience store, then Town and Country bought the store. It was closed down about a decade ago and sat empty for years.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Reports 555th COVID-19 Related Death

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo on Tuesday announced the 555th COVID-19 related death in the county. According to the cities public information department, on Jul. 11, one new COVID-19 fatality was reported.  The death came from an 80-year-old female that was fully vaccinated from Tom Green County. The total deaths in Tom Green County is now up to 555. 359 of the fatalities from Tom Green County and 196 from other counties.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Clothing
KLST/KSAN

Avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released an alert to avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street due to a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle, a Silver Kia Soul crashed into a street sign after a run-in with another vehicle. Police Officers and EMS are currently on the scene. The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Commissioners Approve Federal Rescue Funds for 135-year-old Crumbling Christoval Dam

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday approved a plan to allocate federal American Rescue Plan Funds to the South Concho Irrigation Company to repair the 135-year-old dam on the South Concho River at Christoval which has been leaking for decades and is in disrepair.   The South Concho Irrigation Company oversees the ancient irrigation canal system and dam which was designed to provide irrigation water to farms along the South Concho River north of Christoval.  The dam has since provided water pressure for groundwater pumps in wells along the river behind the dam including the…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
96.5 The Rock

Could This Finally Be It? The Municipal Pool To Re-open Soon

There aren't many places in Texas with a pool that has its own historical marker. Here in San Angelo, our City Municipal Pool was built by President Franklin Roosevelt's "New Deal". The WPA or Works Progress Administration began work on the pool in 1938. It opened in 1939. I can almost hear President Roosevelt's booming voice saying: "The only thing we have to fear is being overheated by the hot San Angelo sunshine."
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo State Park is hiring!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park is hiring for a full-time Interpretive Ranger. This individual will be responsible for creating, planning, presenting, and leading public tours/events in the park and sometimes off-site. They will also handle most of the media interviews, assist in the gatehouse checking in visitors, assist in the field with general park maintenance, and help manage the volunteer system.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 8, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 412 new positive cases […]
KLST/KSAN

West Texas experiences an increase in land sales

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Realtors has released the latest edition of the ‘Texas Small Land Sales Report’ headlining the price of small tracts of land reached a record high in Texas in 2021. In terms of San Angelo, the city is in Region 3 – West Texas. According to the release, small land sales […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Lucrative Business Opportunity Near Lake

SAN ANGELO, TX — This working Convenience Store is at a great location near Bentwood and Southland Subdivisions and on the way to Lake Nasworthy. Sales include beer and wine, fishing gear and live bait along with other convenience store merchandise. Lottery sales account for a large percentage of gross sales. Seller will help train new owners and some employees agree to stay. The fuel tanks are removed. The owners will look at offers that don't include the business. Knicherbocker is a very desirable area for fast food and other retail businesses. Seller will also consider selling only the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police warn of “swap and sell” scammers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has recently reported a string of fake Facebook accounts creating false posts on local “Swap and Sale” pages. The false reports have been highlighting “Crimes” that they claim to have been committed here in San Angelo and they have been asking individuals to share and like the posts. This in turn continues to spread the misinformation resulting in unnecessary stress and panic for whoever reads it.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy