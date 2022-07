With 48 hours until the opening of free agency on Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers and forward Evander Kane remain far apart on a contract extension to keep him in Oil Country. Sources tell Daily Faceoff that the Kane camp, led by agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star Hockey, and the Oilers met on Sunday and made little progress in talks, which have been ongoing since Edmonton bowed out of the Western Conference final in May.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO